Meta's Q3 FY 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 fell short of expectations. Revenue for Meta slipped year-over-year, while spending soared in Q3. Meta's shares plummeted 20% their lowest price since early 2016 in after-hours trading Oct. 26; they remained down more than 20% in pre-market trading Oct. 27.

2 DAYS AGO