UPI News

Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education issued changes to public service loans to remove barriers between borrowers and student loan debt relief. A one-time executive action will impact borrowers in qualifying public service jobs, such as military, law enforcement and healthcare, as well as employees with nonprofit organizations, the Department of Education announced Tuesday. This action will take the department to the implementation of permanent changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program taking effect in July.
Fortune

Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.

It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
Cadrene Heslop

Unexpected Mortgage Stimulus Program Opens

Inflation has hit renters and homeowners hard. The increase in the Federal interest rate put a lot of pressure on people looking to own a home. The Biden administration wants to help. They have set up a scheme that will distribute money to several states. The cash will be for homeowner mortgage financial aid.
mcad.edu

One-Time Federal Student Loan Debt Relief

Financial Aid encourages everyone—students, alumni, staff, and faculty—that may qualify for the debt relief program to complete the quick application as soon as possible. Get the details about one-time student loan debt relief. Currently enrolled students can request to have $10,000-$20,000 of the Federal Student Loans canceled. Get...
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.

