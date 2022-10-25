ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Jimbo Fisher in another must-win scenario in A&M tenure

I wrote earlier this year prior to the Aggies' game with Miami there had been multiple times during Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station that his team has faced a must win type of home game. It's usually because of what happened in recent weeks before or because his program is counting on a big recruiting weekend to land another highly rated class. In seemingly every instance, Fisher and his Aggies came through to win or at the very least put on a performance that convinced recruits and fans that the program was still headed in the right direction.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Ole Miss announces guard Brooke Moore out for season

Ole Miss women's basketball graduate guard Brooke Moore will sit out the 2022-23 season while recovering from an injury occurring over the summer, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Friday. The 5-7 guard from Atlanta, Ga., signed with the Rebels in May following two years at Purdue. Moore appeared in...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final week of the regular season for Tennessee high school teams and the penultimate one for Mississippi, with playoff spots and regular season championships at stake. Bartlett came into Friday needing a win over Whitehaven to claim a region championship, and the Panthers...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Chargers retain top rung in county football’s First Four

Lewisburg tacklers smother a Byhalia ball carrier during an early season football contest. (Jody McCree/DeSoto County Sports) Southaven continues its grip on the top spot in the current DeSoto County News football First Four, entering Friday’s scheduled games. The unbeaten (8-0) Chargers are first among DeSoto County’s football teams,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

From 9-to-5 to Entrepreneurship

Noel Griffin is a master loctician and the owner of INoeLocs, LLC located in Batesville. She has been known to turn drab to fab when it comes to the culture of locs. Locs are also commonly known as dreadlocks or dreads. Although they are historically a part of the Rastafarian religion, they have become a fashion statement for many or a way to connect with their culture.
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Moore-Michaels wed Oct. 22

Brian Alan Moore of Oxford and Victoria Michaels of Batesville were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lamar Park in Oxford. Wade Myles officiated. The new bride is the daughter of Jeffrey David Michaels, Sr., and Marcella Ann Michaels, and the granddaughter of Nancy Elizabeth McCoy and George E. McCoy.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, October 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Wednesday, 14 Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested on...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Batesville Junior High School Fall Beauty Revue

The Fall 2022 Batesville Junior High School Beauty Revue was held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the school auditorium. Top 5 chosen by the judges were (from left) 3rd alternate Katelen Rudd, 1st alternate Hailey Heafner, winner Yari Thompson, 2nd alternate Kenly Shegog, and 4th alternate Kristen Jones. (Joey Brent)
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WJTV 12

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County leaders will gather to announce the support to repair the historic Beale Street Baptist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church is getting an historical upgrade. Shelby County Lee Harris along with county leaders and officials will celebrate alongside the church as they secure $150,000 for the restorations of the landmark building. They are hosting a historic preservation announcement and tour of Beale Street Baptist Church Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
hottytoddy.com

Abbeville School Unveils Offical Historic Marker

A historical marker was placed at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center campus – the two former schools that served the African American children in Abbeville before the integration of schools. The former school buildings were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019, and placed in the...
ABBEVILLE, MS
WREG

Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
MEMPHIS, TN

