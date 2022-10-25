Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher in another must-win scenario in A&M tenure
I wrote earlier this year prior to the Aggies' game with Miami there had been multiple times during Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station that his team has faced a must win type of home game. It's usually because of what happened in recent weeks before or because his program is counting on a big recruiting weekend to land another highly rated class. In seemingly every instance, Fisher and his Aggies came through to win or at the very least put on a performance that convinced recruits and fans that the program was still headed in the right direction.
Ole Miss announces guard Brooke Moore out for season
Ole Miss women's basketball graduate guard Brooke Moore will sit out the 2022-23 season while recovering from an injury occurring over the summer, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Friday. The 5-7 guard from Atlanta, Ga., signed with the Rebels in May following two years at Purdue. Moore appeared in...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final week of the regular season for Tennessee high school teams and the penultimate one for Mississippi, with playoff spots and regular season championships at stake. Bartlett came into Friday needing a win over Whitehaven to claim a region championship, and the Panthers...
desotocountynews.com
Chargers retain top rung in county football’s First Four
Lewisburg tacklers smother a Byhalia ball carrier during an early season football contest. (Jody McCree/DeSoto County Sports) Southaven continues its grip on the top spot in the current DeSoto County News football First Four, entering Friday’s scheduled games. The unbeaten (8-0) Chargers are first among DeSoto County’s football teams,...
Oxford, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oxford. The Southaven High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00. The Southaven High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
panolian.com
From 9-to-5 to Entrepreneurship
Noel Griffin is a master loctician and the owner of INoeLocs, LLC located in Batesville. She has been known to turn drab to fab when it comes to the culture of locs. Locs are also commonly known as dreadlocks or dreads. Although they are historically a part of the Rastafarian religion, they have become a fashion statement for many or a way to connect with their culture.
panolian.com
Moore-Michaels wed Oct. 22
Brian Alan Moore of Oxford and Victoria Michaels of Batesville were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lamar Park in Oxford. Wade Myles officiated. The new bride is the daughter of Jeffrey David Michaels, Sr., and Marcella Ann Michaels, and the granddaughter of Nancy Elizabeth McCoy and George E. McCoy.
actionnews5.com
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Killed in Mississippi after Pointing Gun at Police
A missing person case in Kentucky led to a fatal shooting in Mississippi Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old missing woman from Laurel County, who was last seen on Friday. It was speculated that she was with her husband, Ronnie L. Martin. Law enforcement in...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, October 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Wednesday, 14 Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested on...
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
panolian.com
Batesville Junior High School Fall Beauty Revue
The Fall 2022 Batesville Junior High School Beauty Revue was held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the school auditorium. Top 5 chosen by the judges were (from left) 3rd alternate Katelen Rudd, 1st alternate Hailey Heafner, winner Yari Thompson, 2nd alternate Kenly Shegog, and 4th alternate Kristen Jones. (Joey Brent)
actionnews5.com
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Shelby County leaders will gather to announce the support to repair the historic Beale Street Baptist Church.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church is getting an historical upgrade. Shelby County Lee Harris along with county leaders and officials will celebrate alongside the church as they secure $150,000 for the restorations of the landmark building. They are hosting a historic preservation announcement and tour of Beale Street Baptist Church Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
hottytoddy.com
Abbeville School Unveils Offical Historic Marker
A historical marker was placed at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center campus – the two former schools that served the African American children in Abbeville before the integration of schools. The former school buildings were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019, and placed in the...
Two wanted for scamming over $1K in gift cards from Southaven store
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two women are on the run after they scammed a Southaven store out of more than $1,000 worth of gift cards, according to the Southaven Police Department. Southaven Police said the women walked into a Family Dollar on Highway 51 around 7:30 p.m. on October 9.
Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
