I wrote earlier this year prior to the Aggies' game with Miami there had been multiple times during Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station that his team has faced a must win type of home game. It's usually because of what happened in recent weeks before or because his program is counting on a big recruiting weekend to land another highly rated class. In seemingly every instance, Fisher and his Aggies came through to win or at the very least put on a performance that convinced recruits and fans that the program was still headed in the right direction.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO