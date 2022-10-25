ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Reports: Marlins hiring Skip Schumaker from Cardinals as manager

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

The Miami Marlins are hiring St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as their manager, according to multiple reports.

Schumaker, 42, played 11 MLB seasons with the Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. After retiring as a player, he joined the San Diego Padres in 2018 as a first base coach. He was eventually promoted to associate manager under Jayce Tingler. He left the Padres to join the Cardinals as bench coach after the Padres fired Tingler in 2021.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

World Series 2022: Umpire rules Astros' Aledmys Díaz leaned into HBP in pivotal extra-inning at-bat

The Houston Astros were about to load the bases in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but then umpire James Hoye did something unfortunate for them. His job. The final plate appearance of the game on Friday saw a big turn of events when Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz drew what looked like a hit-by-pitch against Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson. At the time, there were runners on second and third with two outs.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

From Santo Domingo to Maine to Houston, Jeremy Peña seemed destined to play in the World Series. Just ask his friends

HOUSTON – In the second at bat of his first World Series game, Jeremy Peña laced a double down the right field line. A few batters later, he scored on Kyle Tucker's second home run of the night to put the Houston Astros up 5-0. Ultimately, that would be the setup to a stunning comeback by the Philadelphia Phillies to take Game 1. But in the moment, it was just the 10th time in Major League Baseball history that a rookie shortstop has scored in the World Series. On a team full of Fall Classic veterans, the 25-year-old, who played just 182 games in the minors before making his big league debut on Opening Day, fit right in.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time

HOUSTON — (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

World Series 2022: Justin Verlander goes winless yet again, now has worst ERA in Fall Classic history

There will be many of reasons to praise Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander at the end of the career, but his performance in the World Series will not be one of them. The two-time Cy Young Award winner and nine-time All-Star took the mound in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday and once again fell flat in the Fall Classic. Handed a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning, Verlander eventually exited with the game tied after a pair of innings to forget against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON — (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener

HOUSTON — (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, the first multi-homer Series game for...
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here

HOUSTON — (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

The Phillies and Rob Thomson play like every moment could be decisive. It won them World Series Game 1

If you’ve ever been caught on the highway in a blinding storm, you understand how the Philadelphia Phillies arrived here, at a World Series lead over the Houston Astros. When the challenge of making it through the present instant is all-consuming, you get lost in it. You stop making choices and just make moves. You take an inch, then the next inch, and then the next.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

HOUSTON — (AP) — A timely swing by J.T. Realmuto propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to an unlikely win in the World Series opener. A terrific stab by right fielder Nick Castellanos gave him that shot. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th inning and the Phillies,...
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

World Series storylines: 7 things to watch in Astros-Phillies, from Bryce Harper to Dusty Baker to the chaos factor

The World Series is here. An exhilarating, and at times shocking, postseason has offered up familiar faces and brand new ones to duke it out in the Fall Classic. It’s the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, the American League’s top seed vs. the National League’s last team in. It’s a club making its fourth World Series appearance in six seasons against one vaulting back into the spotlight for the first time since 2009.
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Soft part of Dolphins’ schedule? ‘No such thing,’ as Miami takes on 1-5 Lions in Detroit

This is the soft part of the Miami Dolphins’ schedule. We on the outside can say it as media, fans and observers. But don’t you dare even think it if you are a player or coach for the Dolphins. “No such thing in this league,” veteran left tackle Terron Armstead said. “We’re all pros. I’m definitely not a fan of like an ‘easy stretch’ or nothing. There’s no such thing.” But the proof is in the ...
DETROIT, MI
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy