Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Regen Network Debuts Marketplace Application For Tokenized Carbon and Ecological Assets
Blockchain-powered firms and validators striving to honor their climate commitments can now sigh in relief following the launch of Regen Marketplace, an innovative idea from Regen Network Development (RND) Inc. RND has been concerned with providing easy access to quality carbon credits. In line with its vision, the network released...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Novice Guide: Uniglo.io, Binance Coin, Cronos, And Curve Explained
If you’re a newcomer to the crypto scene, you might wonder if you picked the wrong time to enter the market. Having seen the huge gains and losses of some major tokens in the space, it’s understandable to have some hesitation about getting involved. You might have missed...
zycrypto.com
MECI And FYI Entertainment’s New Partnership To Open Opportunities For Business Cooperation And Marketing In Southeast Asia
MECI COIN, A P2E blockchain gaming platform, announced its partnership with FY Entertainment for joint marketing and business cooperation. The two have signed a business agreement seeking to reveal ‘Metaverse’ technology to the Southeast Asian market. MECI and FY Entertainment will introduce blockchain technology as a “K-Culture” event to the Southeast Asian market. Reportedly, the two seek to draw attention to reinforcing Korea’s industry technology.
zycrypto.com
MintMe.com Coin Secures $25 Million Investment From GEM Digital Limited
MintMe.com Coin has received a $25,000,000 investment from GEM Digital Limited. Over the past two years, MINTME’s price has increased by over 50,000%, and this news sure will hasten the cryptocurrency’s ascent to the top. With over 70,000 users and counting, MintMe has proven to be a viable...
zycrypto.com
SHIBADOGE Token Listed on P2B Exchange
ShibaDoge is now available for purchase on P2B. You can participate in the project’s community and trade SHIBDOGE on our exchange. Swap between SHIBDOGE and USDT or SHIBDOGE and BUSD. Here is a quick breakdown of the undertaking. About ShibaDoge. For the greater good of both communities, Shiba and...
zycrypto.com
SandStorm Announces Launch Of Its On-Demand Metaverse Builds With 5 Virtual Worlds
SandStorm, the largest metaverse builder community, has released its self-serve build proposals, making it simpler for brands to hire on-demand builders. SandStorm is a marketplace for builders currently available in 5 MMORPGs and has ambitions to grow to cover the entire open metaverse. They have partnered with virtual worlds directly,...
zycrypto.com
Are Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Algorand Greenwashing, Or Are They Actually Eco-Friendly?
According to an ONS survey, three-quarters of British adults worry about climate change. This fear can be seen in the rise of ‘eco-friendly’ products, pledges and brands and their popularity within their respective markets. The demand for these products will only likely rise in the future. Unsurprisingly, crypto...
zycrypto.com
Web3 marketing solution WOM Protocol announces partnership with crypto agency, BR Group
WOM Protocol, a Web3 marketing solution, is pleased to announce a marketing partnership with BR Group, a globally recognized crypto agency. Since 2016, BR Group has helped over 850 clients worldwide with market-making, marketing, and technical development services supporting web3 projects as they scale their communities. The partnership will make...
zycrypto.com
Oryen Network, Elrond, and Avalanche: Absolute Cryptos During The Bear Market?
Retracements and new launches provide eye-watering opportunities within the crypto market. In their current state, crypto markets offer an unparalleled opportunity. Established enough that its survival is guaranteed but still considered significantly high-risk, meaning capital has fled rapidly throughout the bear market. Avalanche, Elrond, and Oryen Network are the three...
zycrypto.com
Tether Whales are Returning USDT Recently Dumped; What does this Mean?
Santiment has pointed out another indicator to look out for that could signal a crypto market recovery. Per the data, Tether USDT shark and whale wallets — wallets that hold between $100k and $10 million of the dollar-pegged stablecoin — have been adding back to accumulation ways. In...
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin, Axie Infinity Moving At An Incredible Pace
Both Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are examples of cryptocurrencies that have the potential to experience unprecedented proportions. The future lucrativeness of a coin is arguably the most important aspect considered. However, timing is also essential. Staking your hold in crypto when it’s more reasonable should not...
zycrypto.com
Three Reasons Why Market Watchers Are Choosing Uniglo.io Over Solana And SushiSwap
The choice becomes trickier when you select between famous initiatives like Solana or SushiSwap and relatively new crypto gems. However, investors are increasingly flocking to Uniglo.io for three main reasons: volatility resilience, security, and a community-first approach. Uniglo Features. Uniglo is a relatively new DeFi concept that uses a multi-asset...
zycrypto.com
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Transform the Agricultural Sector
In an effort to revolutionize the agricultural industry, the government of Lagos State has partnered with the blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa. With this change, agricultural assets can be digitized, making it simpler for farmers in the area to secure financing. Agriculture, Finance, Science, Technology, and the Lands Bureau of Lagos...
zycrypto.com
Can Oryen And Solana Outpace Ethereum By The End Of 2022?
Newcomers to the crypto scene often focus on tokens they’ve heard about before. It’s an understandable mindset but isn’t necessarily the most worthwhile one. For example, while it makes sense that new money flows into BTC and ETH on name recognition alone, these might not give you the same ROI as other projects in the space. That’s why thinking outside the box is essential.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
zycrypto.com
EU Lawmaker Calls Cardano A ‘Rocket’ As ADA Eyes Monster Bull Run
Stefan Berger, a member of the European Parliament and rapporteur of EU’s landmark crypto law MiCA, has gushed praise for Cardano (ADA) — the longstanding Layer 1 network that not too long ago completed its Vasil hard fork upgrade — after meeting with the CEO of the Cardano Foundation.
zycrypto.com
Binance To Further Help Elon Musk Integrate Crypto Into Twitter After Investing $500M In Takeover Deal
Binance is now a confirmed equity investor in Elon Musk’s $44 billion high-profile Twitter buyout deal. The news comes after the Tesla/SpaceX CEO reportedly gave the axe to several of the microblogging platform’s top executives after completing the takeover. The world’s largest exchange is also exploring ways to...
zycrypto.com
Kava Network Debuts Liquid Staking, Successfully Implements its Kava 11 Mainnet Upgrade
The Kava Network upgraded to Kava 11 on its mainnet on October 26th, making it one of the first fully functional Layer-1 blockchain ecosystems compatible with the EVM and the Cosmos IBC. On October 26 at 15:00 UTC, Kava, a Layer-1 blockchain network that bridges EVM and Cosmos with its...
Comments / 0