ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BronxVoice

Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in Bronx

BRONX - Apparently Bronx muggers run on Dunkin’. A robber bullied his way into the till of a Highbridge Dunkin’ Donuts making off with the dough. The NYPD released surveillance video of a man in a black mask and hoodie who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Five Suspects in Subway Mugging Queens

Police are looking for five suspects they say beat up and robbed a 15-year-old girl in the Elmhurst section of Queens on Thursday. Investigators say it was around 3:10p.m. on October 27 in the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line train station, when five unknown individuals pushed the 15-year-old to the ground, beat her up, and then took her wallet before running away.
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
californiaexaminer.net

Man Arrested In Queens Teen’s Death In Vacant Brooklyn Apartment

Authorities say they have detained a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found in a vacant apartment in a large Brooklyn complex. On Wednesday, local resident Javone Duncan was charged with murder and weapon possession in connection with the October 10 death of Raelynn Cameron, police said. Duncan, who is 22 years old, has not yet been linked to an attorney.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hey Tanusha

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed near East Harlem school: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed outside a Manhattan school on Thursday, marking the third incident involving a student being wounded near a school this week, police said. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the left leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was conscious and alert when police arrived. The teen was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy