"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
talkofthesound.com
Bronx Man Intentionally Rams New Rochelle Police Vehicle, Injures Officer
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 28, 2022) — A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after deliberately ramming a New Rochelle Police Vehicle, injuring an NRPR Officer, as the man attempted to flee after reports of an ongoing robbery. Arrest and Charges:. Devon K. March, 31, of the Bronx, NY. 2...
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Charges dropped against Harlem teen in fatal subway stabbing
Charges have been dropped against a Harlem teen in a fatal subway stabbing case that occurred last summer, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Police investigating motive in shooting at NYCHA complex that left 1 dead, 1 injured
"That was my son," said the father of the victim who was killed. "You killed me. You took a piece of me."
Man stabbed in back during fight on Harlem subway station platform
A man was stabbed in the back during a fight on a Harlem subway station platform
Eyes Wide Shut Subway Attacker Sought by NYPD for Uprovoked Assault
BRONX -Yet another straphanger was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in a Bronx subway station. Cops cannot determined an attacker’s eye color because he kept his eyes closed throughout surveillance video in the station.
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in Bronx
BRONX - Apparently Bronx muggers run on Dunkin’. A robber bullied his way into the till of a Highbridge Dunkin’ Donuts making off with the dough. The NYPD released surveillance video of a man in a black mask and hoodie who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts.
PHOTO: Suspect who stabbed boy, 14, in torso outside Queens McDonald's sought
Police released a photo of a suspect wanted for stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside a Queens McDonald’s on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC New York
Police Looking for Five Suspects in Subway Mugging Queens
Police are looking for five suspects they say beat up and robbed a 15-year-old girl in the Elmhurst section of Queens on Thursday. Investigators say it was around 3:10p.m. on October 27 in the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line train station, when five unknown individuals pushed the 15-year-old to the ground, beat her up, and then took her wallet before running away.
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Arrested In Queens Teen’s Death In Vacant Brooklyn Apartment
Authorities say they have detained a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found in a vacant apartment in a large Brooklyn complex. On Wednesday, local resident Javone Duncan was charged with murder and weapon possession in connection with the October 10 death of Raelynn Cameron, police said. Duncan, who is 22 years old, has not yet been linked to an attorney.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
Pinstripe Gunman Wanted for Robbery in Bronx
BRONX - It’s a bad year to be a Yankee fan - first the Bronx Bombers get swept out of the ALCS and now a fan decked out in a Yankee jersey and cap is going around robbing people at gunpoint.
Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
Teen stabbed, woman, 35, attacked in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Officials are on the hunt for a man they said stabbed a teen and attacked another woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.
Teen stabbed near East Harlem school: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed outside a Manhattan school on Thursday, marking the third incident involving a student being wounded near a school this week, police said. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the left leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was conscious and alert when police arrived. The teen was […]
14-year-old student stabbed in front of Manhattan high school
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside his Manhattan high school on Thursday when he left to get lunch, according to police. The student was jumped by four males outside the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics in East Harlem.
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
