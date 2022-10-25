ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Bay News 9

Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland

LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

"Dads For Dax" lending a hand at Lakeland's McKeel Academy

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland father Dax Gingras has made it tradition that every weekday morning in October, he dresses up in a different Halloween costume and heads to the car line outside of South McKeel Academy to help direct traffic. Gingras was a teacher at a nearby school until...
LAKELAND, FL
plantcityobserver.com

City Hosts Monster Mash at Plant City Stadium

Join in on the fun on Friday, Oct. 28 for a not-so-scary good time. Plant City’s annual Halloween party is moving to larger digs. Last year the event, sponsored by Plant City Parks & Recreation Department, commandeered the parking lot at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center and featured trunk-or-treating and a movie night.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Orlando Health Doubles Bed Capacity at Planned Lakeland Highlands Hospital

Orlando Health hasn’t even broken ground yet on its Lakeland Highlands hospital location, but officials have already doubled plans for the facility just south of the Polk Parkway. Hospital officials announced that they are scrapping their original plan for a 136-bed facility and instead building a 302-bed hospital with 30 intensive care and progressive care rooms.
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community

An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure

TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
TAMPA, FL
mypulsenews.com

Fabulous Fall Festival coming soon

It’s that time of the season to gather up the family and head out to the Fabulous Fall Festival! Come enjoy all the vendors and events. The 2022 Fabulous Fall Festival Arts and Crafts Fair has custom, hand-made items such as pottery, soaps and candles, handsewn items, jewelry, leather goods, knives, pies & cakes, jams & jellies, upcycled and repurposed items, kid’s stuff, wood-carved art, kitchen and household items, and so much more we can’t list it all! All at the Polk County Fairgrounds.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!

TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

