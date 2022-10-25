Read full article on original website
Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents in the Intercession City area will have a chance to pick up free food and more on Saturday. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry and The Salvation Army are inviting residents to a food distribution event on Oct. 29. The giveaway, scheduled from...
Lake Wales swamps Auburndale to win Florida high school district football title
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – They even brought t-shirts with them. Lake Wales avenged a heart-breaking district-title game loss from a year ago by routing Auburndale, 41-0, on Friday to seize the 3S District 8 championship at Bruce Canova Stadium. The Highlanders – ranked No. 23 in the SBLive Sports’ Florida ...
Bay News 9
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland
LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
fox13news.com
More than 20 Lakeland swans sold after big population growth on Lake Morton
LAKELAND, Fla. - The first swan sale since 2020 took place in Lakeland on Friday. This comes after the swan population on Lake Morton eclipsed 50, a key number for the City of Lakeland. "What happens when we have over 50 swans, we notice that the swans start leaving this...
Bay News 9
"Dads For Dax" lending a hand at Lakeland's McKeel Academy
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland father Dax Gingras has made it tradition that every weekday morning in October, he dresses up in a different Halloween costume and heads to the car line outside of South McKeel Academy to help direct traffic. Gingras was a teacher at a nearby school until...
Lakeland swans find forever homes with buyers from across the state
The swans that live on Lake Morton have multiplied so much, that the City of Lakeland decided to sell some of them.
plantcityobserver.com
City Hosts Monster Mash at Plant City Stadium
Join in on the fun on Friday, Oct. 28 for a not-so-scary good time. Plant City’s annual Halloween party is moving to larger digs. Last year the event, sponsored by Plant City Parks & Recreation Department, commandeered the parking lot at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center and featured trunk-or-treating and a movie night.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
positivelyosceola.com
Association of Poinciana Villages to Host Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat Saturday October 29th
The Association of Poinciana Villages’s Trunk or Treat Halloween celebration and Fall Festival will be held this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Activity Campus Parking Lot located at 445 Marigold Avenue in Poinciana. During this event, residents will volunteer to decorate their...
Lakeland, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lakeland. The Lakeland High School football team will have a game with Kathleen High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. The Zarephath Academy football team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Food bank crucial to Hardee Co. after Ian hoping for miracle to fund repair
In the aftermath of the storm, a nonprofit's truck’s refrigeration unit stopped working. Now, the truck can only be used to pick up and transport non-perishable food items.
Orlando Health Doubles Bed Capacity at Planned Lakeland Highlands Hospital
Orlando Health hasn’t even broken ground yet on its Lakeland Highlands hospital location, but officials have already doubled plans for the facility just south of the Polk Parkway. Hospital officials announced that they are scrapping their original plan for a 136-bed facility and instead building a 302-bed hospital with 30 intensive care and progressive care rooms.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you are looking for new cool restaurants in Florida, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
Rita’s Italian Ice to Open Kissimmee Location
When asked why he chose to begin franchising with Rita’s, Mr. Panchal says, “We recently sold our liquor business after 15 years and I decided to make a change in my life and try something new.”
Deputies: Dunkin manager in Highlands violated pre-trial release conditions by working with teens
A Dunkin' Donuts manager was arrested in Avon Park on Wednesday for violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure
TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
mypulsenews.com
Fabulous Fall Festival coming soon
It’s that time of the season to gather up the family and head out to the Fabulous Fall Festival! Come enjoy all the vendors and events. The 2022 Fabulous Fall Festival Arts and Crafts Fair has custom, hand-made items such as pottery, soaps and candles, handsewn items, jewelry, leather goods, knives, pies & cakes, jams & jellies, upcycled and repurposed items, kid’s stuff, wood-carved art, kitchen and household items, and so much more we can’t list it all! All at the Polk County Fairgrounds.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!
TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
