Beaumont, TX

Bridge City Volleyball's Demi Carter named 409Sports Athlete of the Week ahead of playoffs

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A young Bridge City volleyball team has made it back to playoffs and it's girls like Demi Carter who've stepped up to make this possible. "She's normally a quiet kid," said head coach Savanah DeLuna. "She doesn't say much. I gave her the honor of being co-captain this year and she really has just stepped into that role. She's super vocal."
BRIDGE CITY, TX
LC-M Bears basketball sets expectations high for upcoming season

ORANGE, Texas — The excitement for LC-M Basketball carries over from last year's team. That group went deeper into playoffs than any team before them. The Bears made it to the regional quarterfinals but lost to Houston Washington 89-65. This year's LC-M team has its goals set high and...
ORANGE, TX
Nederland upsets top ranked Barbers Hill in final district match

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last, topping number one Barbers Hill in their final 17-5A match Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles entered the Dog Dome with a perfect district record and 5A's number one ranking and left with their first setback in 17-5A.
NEDERLAND, TX
Houston teen pairs with Silsbee football to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”
SILSBEE, TX
Mid-County Madness takes center stage in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

PORT NECHES, Texas — It's been tabbed as the top rivalry in the Texas, and it's taking center stage as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!. The 99th edition of Mid-County Madness is scheduled to be played Friday night at Indian Stadium with Port Neches-Groves looking to stay in contention for the district title, while Nederland needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
PORT NECHES, TX
Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper

One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
JASPER, TX

