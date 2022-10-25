Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
12newsnow.com
Bridge City Volleyball's Demi Carter named 409Sports Athlete of the Week ahead of playoffs
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A young Bridge City volleyball team has made it back to playoffs and it's girls like Demi Carter who've stepped up to make this possible. "She's normally a quiet kid," said head coach Savanah DeLuna. "She doesn't say much. I gave her the honor of being co-captain this year and she really has just stepped into that role. She's super vocal."
12newsnow.com
LC-M Bears basketball sets expectations high for upcoming season
ORANGE, Texas — The excitement for LC-M Basketball carries over from last year's team. That group went deeper into playoffs than any team before them. The Bears made it to the regional quarterfinals but lost to Houston Washington 89-65. This year's LC-M team has its goals set high and...
12newsnow.com
Nederland upsets top ranked Barbers Hill in final district match
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last, topping number one Barbers Hill in their final 17-5A match Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles entered the Dog Dome with a perfect district record and 5A's number one ranking and left with their first setback in 17-5A.
12newsnow.com
Multiple football games rescheduled due to Friday night's forecast
BEAUMONT, Texas — With storms expected to roll into Southeast Texas Friday, multiple football games are being rescheduled. Check back throughout the day for updates.
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
12newsnow.com
Houston teen pairs with Silsbee football to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”
12newsnow.com
Mid-County Madness takes center stage in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!
PORT NECHES, Texas — It's been tabbed as the top rivalry in the Texas, and it's taking center stage as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!. The 99th edition of Mid-County Madness is scheduled to be played Friday night at Indian Stadium with Port Neches-Groves looking to stay in contention for the district title, while Nederland needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
12newsnow.com
Nederland High School faces Port Neches-Groves in the 'Mid-County Madness' edition of Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week ten voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Nederland High School band against the Port Neches-Groves High School band in the "Mid-County Madness" edition. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont, Port Arthur ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity
Flu season is nothing new, but this year it has come earlier and stronger. Doctors are encouraging Southeast Texans to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
KFDM-TV
Video of Lincoln Middle School teacher appearing to encourage students to fight
Port Arthur — There's reaction from Port Arthur ISD and the community to video of a fight between students at Lincoln Middle School, in which you see and hear a teacher appearing to encourage the fight. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
More than 2K Southeast Texans headed to the polls during 1st day of early voting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Polling locations across Jefferson County were packed Monday with Southeast Texas voters ahead of the November election. Early voting for the 2022 Texas Midterm election has begun. Polling locations in Jefferson County opened at 9 a.m., and it was a busy first day. Many Southeast Texans...
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Port Arthur News
Billion dollar state levee project reaches 1st milestone locally; officials share next steps
The multi-billion dollar project to better protect the coast by raising a portion of the levee and adding a flood wall has made its first major milestone. The first contract and first mile of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Risk Management Project was completed this summer and more sections are in the planning stages.
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Port Acres Elementary School closed for Tuesday after overnight power outage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Classes at a Port Arthur Independent School District elementary school have been interrupted for the day due to a power outage following a line of storms that passed through Southeast Texas early Tuesday morning. The severe weather cut power to Port Acres Elementary School and...
kjas.com
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
12newsnow.com
Driver killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, 2 other vehicles on IH-10 at Laurel in Beaumont
Crews clean up following a fatal wreck on Interstate 10 at Laurel St. Monday morning in Beaumont. This view is look south.
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders hold public meeting ahead of regional watershed study
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders held a meeting Tuesday to gather input from the community and share information with property owners. They wanted to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. The meeting was...
Comments / 0