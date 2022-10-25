SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”

SILSBEE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO