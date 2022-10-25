Read full article on original website
Related
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Fries
These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Pennsylvania
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
WRAL
Krispy Kreme: $2 dozen deal on Saturdays and freebie on Oct. 31
Krispy Kreme has rolled out a new Haunted House Halloween Doughnut Collection. The new Haunted House Collection’s custom dozen box is available beginning Oct. 10 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.. The new doughnuts include the following, according to a statement from the company:. *...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling a Giant 10-Foot Blanket That is So Big, It Can Keep Your Entire Family Warm
One of my favorite things to do as a family is family movie night. It’s a time where we all jump onto the couch and watch a movie together as a family with some popcorn and snacks and just spend time together. That’s why as soon as I saw...
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus
For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
