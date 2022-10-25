Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
WRAL
After multiple student deaths by suicide, NC State announces 'Wellness Day' to help with mental health
The chancellor for North Carolina State University has announced a Wellness Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 in response to three student deaths by suicide this semester. No classes, assignments or exams are expected on that day. The chancellor for North Carolina State University has announced a Wellness Day on Thursday,...
Here's how Wake County parents got their children the education they're owed: 'We tried for years'
IEPs are plans that detail what type of support each child with disabilities will receive and schools are legally required to follow them.
Durham development plan stalled because there are not enough firefighters to keep it safe
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham is growing so fast, the fire department is struggling to keep up with the demand. They are sounding the alarm, and that could mean a freeze on development in the southeastern part of the county. At a recent city council meeting, Planning Director Sara Young...
cbs17
Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
carolinajournal.com
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
cbs17
Celebration of life to be held Saturday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Mary Marshall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and family of Mary Marshall, one of the five victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, will gather Saturday morning to remember her. What was supposed to be her wedding day is being replaced with a celebration of life event. Marshall’s sister, Meaghan McCrickard, said...
$25K reward offered for information on North Carolina double murder, Gov. Cooper says
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.
Nicole Connors, 52: Raleigh shooting victim was upbeat, opinionated, open to new things
The vibrant, informed, dog-loving Ohio native fit right in after moving to Hedingham. Neighbors all knew Connors and her dog, Sami, who died beside her.
'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient
James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. James Gomes was...
cbs17
Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
cbs17
2 dead in Durham crash, ‘speed appears to be a factor’, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash that killed two people in Durham late Friday night, police say. Officers said it happened at about 11:49 p.m. on Fayetteville St. near Timothy Ave. They said the driver of a 2017 Audi was heading...
WRAL
Seniors savor $30M renovation at Durham housing complex
Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments. Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments.
Gov. Cooper offers $25K reward for information on murder of NC brothers
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of two brothers.
WRAL
Gunfight in Henderson injures two people, shooter on the run
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
mhscattalk.com
Five People Killed in Raleigh Neighborhood
A 15-year-old teenage boy violently murdered five and injured two innocent civilians, in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. The teenager was found wearing an all-camouflage outfit and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and hunting knife. This event occurred for a lasting four hours and 27 minutes from when the first 911 call was made, to when the fifteen year old suspect was captured. The suspect was soon discovered to be Austin Thompson, a student who attends Knightdale High School.
Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles near Duke University in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed on Thursday night in Durham after being hit by two vehicles. Durham police said the man was hit by an SUV in the eastbound lane of Cameron Boulevard, prompting him to fall into the westbound lane, where he was hit again by a sedan.
Comments / 0