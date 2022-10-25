Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
Apple CEO Tim Cook thought U2 putting its album on your iPhone was ‘not right’—even though he did it anyway
That unexpected U2 album that Apple released unsolicited in 2014 even had CEO Tim Cook confused.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
msn.com
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
notebookcheck.net
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
Apple breaks its silence on the demise of the iPhone Lightning cable
The writing has been on the wall for Apple's Lightning charger for some time. Apple still uses its own charging tech for iPhone and for some accessories, but there's been much speculation that it will switch to USB-C for all devices. Even more so, after the European Union approved legislation to make the universal standard obligatory in Europe from 2024.
Apple Insider
Apple's new Fitness+ ad says 'all you need is iPhone' and iOS 16.1
Apple's newest ad highlights the promised new Apple Fitness+ feature that means for the first time, the service can be used whether or not a user has an Apple Watch. Called "Now all you need is iPhone," the new ad spotlights how reveals that Apple users can readily access Fitness+ with an iPhone, or as before with an Apple Watch.
Just $89 for an Apple Pencil 2? We'd snap this up now
The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the Apple Pencil 2 for the lowest price ever – down from $129 to just $89 (with three months of Apple TV) (opens in new tab) at BestBuy.
daystech.org
iPhone 14 done and dusted, Apple eyes MacBook Pro launch now
IPhone 14 launch is over and now, Apple is eyeing MacEbook Pro launch and that too in October?. Apple not too long ago added a lot of new gadgets to its ecosystem throughout the Far Out occasion on September 7, together with the iPhone 14 collection, three new Apple Watches together with the rugged model named Apple Watch Ultra, and Airpods Pro 2. However, different two main merchandise resembling iPads and MacBooks had been lacking throughout the launch occasion. Now, plainly Apple is gearing as much as launch new MacEbook Pro fashions within the fourth quarter of 2022, a report by DigiTimes Asia steered.
makeuseof.com
Why Future iPhones Will Come With USB-C Chargers
After a decade since the Lightning port launched, Apple's proprietary port is finally seeing its last days. In an interview, Apple Senior VP for Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak confirmed that USB-C would come to the iPhone. But when will it arrive? And should you wait for the USB-C iPhone before...
Cult of Mac
What time will Apple release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura on October 24?
IOS 16 was released in September, but Apple held back on iPadOS 16 due to bugs and stability issues. A month later, the company is finally ready to seed iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iOS 16.1 to the public on October 24. But when exactly will the updates show up...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s M2 MacBook air comes with a $150 discount
We start today’s deals with some of Apple’s best laptops on the market, as you can currently purchase a new 2022 MacBook Air for just $1,049. This amazing laptop usually sells for $1,199 on its 256GB storage model, but the latest $150 discount lets you take one home for less. It also features 8GB RAM, a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and a new design that makes it even thinner and lighter than its predecessor.
makeuseof.com
iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which Is Better?
Apple released its latest iPhone model, the iPhone 14 series, in September 2022. With each new generation, expectations are usually sky-high on what new interesting capabilities Apple's new iPhone models will bring to the table. And, most importantly, whether it's time to upgrade your iPhone. For iPhone 13 Pro owners,...
makeuseof.com
Does Apple Music Have Podcasts?
More than a third of Americans listen to podcasts regularly, and the medium has grown in leaps and bounds over the years as more people consume digital audio content. It’s no wonder that Spotify also offers podcasts on its platform in addition to music. But is the same true...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Shazam Account on Mobile and Desktop
Shazam might be the biggest music recognition app, but there are more like it on the market. Competitors like SoundHound, Musixmatch, and even Deezer's music recognition tool are relatively popular and get the job done. If you've found a more suitable music recognition app and want to get rid of...
Engadget
Nintendo's retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this year, Apple announced a bunch of gaming improvements rolling out with iOS 16, including support for Nintendo's Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you'll also be able to use Nintendo's modernized retro gamepads with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 supports Nintendo's SNES-style Switch controllers, a modern version of their classic counterparts with wireless connection and a USB-C port for charging.
dallasexpress.com
Apple Launches News iOS 16.1 Software Update
Apple’s newest iOS 16.1 software update went live on Monday with several new features that were missing with the launch of iOS 16.0 in September. Apple announced that its iOS 16.1 software would be released with the iPhone 8 or newer devices and includes several features such as live activities for third-party apps, support for Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, support for the Matter standard, and an update to the iCloud photo library, and clean energy charging.
I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
Comments / 0