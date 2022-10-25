ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Construction Completed at Bois d’Arc Lake

Earlier this month, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years and a future supplier of water to NTMWD cities (including Richardson). While the dedication ceremony marked the end of construction on the 16,641-acre lake, located in Fannin County, public recreation opportunities such as boating and fishing won’t be available until lake levels rise, and the lake won’t be part of our water supply until a new water treatment plant is completed. Currently, the lake is about 36 percent full. The treatment plant, located in Leonard, is in the final phases of construction and is expected to be operational next year.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407

The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green

Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
FRISCO, TX
Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’

Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal

Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel

The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
PLANO, TX
Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays

The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles.  This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 
DALLAS, TX
B9Creations expands operations to Lewisville

B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. (Suzanne Lewis/Community Impact) B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. The office is in Castle Hills at 4400 SH 121, Ste 300. B9Creations is a South Dakota-based 3D printer manufacturer that serves notable brands, such as Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, Riddle’s Jewelry, Made in Space, Procter & Gamble and more.
LEWISVILLE, TX
