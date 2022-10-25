Read full article on original website
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
Traffic changes coming soon in Coppell as South Belt Line reconstruction continues
Traffic changes are expected to take place in Coppell as the South Belt Line reconstruction project continues. (Courtesy Pexels) Traffic changes are expected to take place in Coppell as the South Belt Line reconstruction project continues. The project’s contractor is on schedule to make a traffic switch starting Oct. 31,...
CandysDirt.com
Love Field Neighbors Fight ‘Unbearable’ Noise as City Council Ponders Lease Agreements
Dallas Love Field is booming with activity, and not everyone is happy about it. Enplanements and revenues have increased to near-pre-pandemic levels, Director of Aviation Mark Duebner told the Dallas City Council last week. That’s a good thing, right?. Not exactly. Residents of Briarwood, Bluffview, Love Field West, Elm...
richardsontoday.com
Construction Completed at Bois d’Arc Lake
Earlier this month, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years and a future supplier of water to NTMWD cities (including Richardson). While the dedication ceremony marked the end of construction on the 16,641-acre lake, located in Fannin County, public recreation opportunities such as boating and fishing won’t be available until lake levels rise, and the lake won’t be part of our water supply until a new water treatment plant is completed. Currently, the lake is about 36 percent full. The treatment plant, located in Leonard, is in the final phases of construction and is expected to be operational next year.
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
New lane closures expected for DART Silver Line bridge construction in Richardson
Phase two of construction for the DART Silver Line Bridge over US 75 in Richardson began Sept. 24, with lane closures affecting northbound access onto the President George Bush Turnpike. (Rendering courtesy DART) A number of updates were provided in September for work on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line...
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’
Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal
Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound to close Oct. 29
A section of Cross Timbers Road will be closed Oct. 29. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound will be closed Oct. 29, according to a news release from the town. Cross Timbers Road will be closed from Panorama Trail to US 377 while paving...
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays
The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
H-E-B announces plans for store in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B announced Oct. 26 that it plans to open a new story in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. Its Frisco store, pictured here, opened in September. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B announced plans Oct. 26 to construct a grocery store in the Alliance area of Fort...
Reconstruction work on Johnson Road in Keller slated to cost $7.2 million
The Johnson Road project spans from Hallelujah Trail to Rhonda Road. (Community Impact) The Keller City Council approved the reconstruction of Johnson Road during its Sept. 20 meeting. McClendon Construction, from Burleson, had the winning bid of over $7.2 million, the third lowest bid presented to the council out of...
Changes coming to Entrada project in Westlake
Entrada at Westlake was first approved in 2013, but the project has experienced delays and changes. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Nearly a decade after the Entrada at Westlake project was announced, new developer Michael Beaty, of Mooreland Construction, is working with the town to make it a reality. When it was...
Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles. This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
WFAA
DFW weather: It's going to be a wet Friday. Latest on the rain
Most of Friday will be rainy, especially in the morning. Here's the latest on what to expect and the timing of it all.
B9Creations expands operations to Lewisville
B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. (Suzanne Lewis/Community Impact) B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. The office is in Castle Hills at 4400 SH 121, Ste 300. B9Creations is a South Dakota-based 3D printer manufacturer that serves notable brands, such as Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, Riddle’s Jewelry, Made in Space, Procter & Gamble and more.
