Essence
How Did Hip-Hop And R&B Become One Genre?
One fateful studio session changed R&B forever. Welcome to The State of R&B, ESSENCE’s look at the past, present and future of rhythm and blues. In this piece, ESSENCE editor Rivéa Ruff reports on the blending of hip-hop and R&B. With artists like Mary J. Blige and Kehlani...
Essence
R&B Isn’t Dead, It’s Just Different Now
R&B artists sound off on music’s most tired take. Welcome to The State of R&B, ESSENCE’s look at the past, present and future of rhythm and blues. In this piece, writer Imani Mixon takes on the “R&B is dead” debate. While fulfilling my duty as maid...
Essence
Blue Ivy Bids $80,000 On Diamond Earrings
At the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, Blue Ivy Carter was the star of the show when she made her highest bid to date. Blue Ivy Carter has the coin and it shows–she recently bid $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings. The 10-year-old was a guest at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, and of course had her parents, Jay-Z and Beyoncé with her.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jeanette McCurdy's memoir.
Essence
Exclusive: Whitney Houston’s Estate Releases Fragrance In Singer’s Honor
The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance is now available online. Ten years after the passing of superstar Whitney Houston, the singer’s estate has released a fragrance in her honor. Through executor Marion “Pat” Houston, the estate partnered with Scent Beauty and perfumer Firmenich to produce the Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance.
Essence
'The Upshaws' Renewed For A Third Season
The Netflix scripted series starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields will return in early 2023. Netflix announced that hit scripted series The Upshaws is being renewed for a third season, premiering with new episodes early next year. Created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks, this multi-camera comedy follows...
Essence
WATCH | My Style, My Rules
Justine Skye from Season 4 of If Not For My Girls hit the ESSENCE Fashion House to celebrate Diet Coke’s 40th birthday in style with designers in New York City for Fashion Week. First up, Justine chatted with Tacharra Perry of the Houston brand, Charworkroom. She shows off one...
