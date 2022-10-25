At the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, Blue Ivy Carter was the star of the show when she made her highest bid to date. Blue Ivy Carter has the coin and it shows–she recently bid $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings. The 10-year-old was a guest at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, and of course had her parents, Jay-Z and Beyoncé with her.

