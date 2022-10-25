ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnav.com

Only One Murder in Annapolis This Year-Down from 5 in 2021

There has been one homicide in Annapolis this year. Police are still investigating the January shooting death of 21-year-old Shakeo Williams, who was gunned down on Madison Street in Eastport. Last year, the city recorded five homicides. The Capital reports that both Police Chief Ed Jackson and Mayor Gavin Buckley...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

Bus Driver Crashes Into Tree at Crofton High with Students Onboard

On October 27, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" call. An occupied school bus struck a tree limb, and it was believed the driver suffered an unknown medical emergency. There were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported. Currently, the cause of the crash is under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700. There is no further information at this time.
CROFTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy