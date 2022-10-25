On October 27, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" call. An occupied school bus struck a tree limb, and it was believed the driver suffered an unknown medical emergency. There were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported. Currently, the cause of the crash is under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700. There is no further information at this time.

