Fayette County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Friday the deaths of a 79-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is 740. Active virus cases...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
wchstv.com

'Cancer cluster': Town blames surge of deadly cases on decades-old toxic contamination

MINDEN, W. Va. (SBG) — The nation is littered with sites where industrial chemicals and hazardous waste were once used and then discarded. In some of those places, local residents are now facing serious health risks from dangerous toxins left behind. We look at one West Virginia town that’s in the midst in the midst of a cancer epidemic, and why communities across the nation need to take heed.
MINDEN, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed

UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
DANIELS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Missing teen in Greenbrier County

ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Metro 911: one person taken to hospital after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston. Dispatchers say the person left to seek medical attention after EMS arrived. The incident unfolded in the area of Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston, according to dispatchers. At this...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

“Tri-demic” virus spike hitting local schools hard

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Medical professionals are warning of what they’re calling a “tri-demic”, as cases of the flu, COVID, and RSV are all spiking. One local school district is being hit particularly hard by the outbreak. Greenbrier County schools say they’re seeing absence rates much higher than normal, and they’ve even been forced to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

