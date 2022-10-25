Read full article on original website
What's next for Paint Creek? Residents still seeking a conclusive answer two months later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than two months after the Paint Creek chemical spill, residents who rely entirely on well water are finally getting information on water safety, but they are still seeking a conclusive answer. On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission discussed what they can do to help...
Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Friday the deaths of a 79-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is 740. Active virus cases...
Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
Chelyan roadway temporarily closes as emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash
CHELYAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County roadway has been temporarily shut down as emergency crews respond to the scene of a two-vehicle crash. A head-on collision occurred Friday evening on MacCorkle Avenue Southeast at James River Road in Chelyan, according to emergency dispatchers. Dispatchers report two people were...
'Cancer cluster': Town blames surge of deadly cases on decades-old toxic contamination
MINDEN, W. Va. (SBG) — The nation is littered with sites where industrial chemicals and hazardous waste were once used and then discarded. In some of those places, local residents are now facing serious health risks from dangerous toxins left behind. We look at one West Virginia town that’s in the midst in the midst of a cancer epidemic, and why communities across the nation need to take heed.
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed
UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
Special report on W.Va. town's cancer epidemic airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A special report that airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News will focus on a West Virginia town in the midst of a cancer epidemic and why communities across the nation need to take heed. The segment by Mark Hyman, the national correspondent for “Inside Your...
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
Deputies: Man involved in I-79 crash in Kanawha County still in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elderly man remains in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 79 last week, Kanawha County deputies said. The 63-year-old man, who deputies said was from Spencer, was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Friday, Oct. 21, on I-79 south near Elkview, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing teen in Greenbrier County
ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
Metro 911: one person taken to hospital after shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston. Dispatchers say the person left to seek medical attention after EMS arrived. The incident unfolded in the area of Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston, according to dispatchers. At this...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
“Tri-demic” virus spike hitting local schools hard
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Medical professionals are warning of what they’re calling a “tri-demic”, as cases of the flu, COVID, and RSV are all spiking. One local school district is being hit particularly hard by the outbreak. Greenbrier County schools say they’re seeing absence rates much higher than normal, and they’ve even been forced to […]
