Arkansas rights fiscal ship but headwinds could be on the horizon
(The Center Square) - Arkansas has been able to positively transform its fiscal health, being one of only a handful of states in the nation to have a reported taxpayer surplus going into the fiscal year for 2022, a new report indicates. But federal funding reductions and stock markets declines...
Most common fast food chains in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Arkansas using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga.—Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and...
Arkansas Attorney General warns of fentanyl disguised as candy as Halloween approaches
TEXARKANA, Ark. – As Halloween approaches, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge calls on parents and kids to be cautious about fentanyl disguised as candy. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl’ looking like candy has been seized in 26 states. Drug cartels...
