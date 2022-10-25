Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Golf.com
10 ways to stop chunking your iron shots
There are few more frustrating shots in golf than hitting the ground too soon before impact. Fat shots not only leave you feeling inadequate, with your divot traveling farther than your ball, but they also leave you with little time to “walk it off” before trying the same shot again!
Golf Digest
10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes
If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/27/22): Raw Callaway Apex TCBs
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda
Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson offers to take lie-detector test regarding Ryder Cup-LIV Golf rumor
We know for certain that Henrik Stenson will not be the 2023 European Ryder Cup captain, a position he was stripped of after signing a deal with LIV Golf in July. What remains unclear, however, is the timeline of those events. The 46-year-old Swede has kept the same story throughout, though, and now has made his most adamant comments that a certain rumor isn't true.
golfmagic.com
Padraig Harrington reveals the real reason he turned down LIV Golf offers
Padraig Harrington has revealed how he turned down an approach from LIV Golf earlier this season, and how he also refused to join a player's LIV Golf team recently because he wanted to be "the captain" and "the best player". Harrington made his comments about the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf...
Golf.com
When you should — and shouldn’t — use a 60-degree wedge, according to a Top 100 Teacher
If you have a 60-degree wedge in your bag and you’re a high handicapper, you should probably rethink its spot in your bag. But if you’re semi-comfortable wielding an ultra-lofted wedge, there are still certain situations when to use it, and when it’s best to use another club instead.
Golf Digest
This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'
One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
Golf.com
The ‘secret’ to pure ball-first contact? It begins with these 4 swing keys
The “secret” to pure ball-striking isn’t all that complicated: The key is contacting the ball first with a descending, forward angle of attack. To do this, you must produce consistent center hits both with high clubhead speed and ball speed. Two other essentials: forward shaft lean and proper transference of body mass with correct use of ground forces.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: 6 easy equipment fixes to shoot lower scores
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Is there anything I can do for my equipment to stop making so many on-course mistakes? – Al B. – Ontario, Canada. Al,...
Chain-smoking John Daly’s crazy diet at PGA Championship including wings at Hooters stunned fans
JOHN DALY enjoyed the company of Hooters' girls and chowed down on chicken wings at the PGA Championship. The veteran golf star, 56, is a favorite at the event having won it in 1991. He has built a reputation for his diet choices over the years. After a day's play...
Hypebae
Veja and Amélie Pichard Unveil a Sustainable Outdoors-Inspired Sneaker
Instagram-favorite sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with Amélie Pichard to release an outdoors-inspired sneaker crafted from sustainable ingredients like sugar cane, rice waste, recycled polyester and organic cotton. The collaborative effort delivers an adventure-ready show with a chunky sole, designed to tackle all types of terrain. The innovative...
Golf.com
Ben Crane turns back the clock to take the lead at Bermuda Championship
At 46 years old, Ben Crane is one of the PGA Tour’s most established veterans. Crane turned pro in 1999, and though he’s made more than $21 million over the course of his Tour career, his best years have been seemingly behind him. Until this week, that is.
GolfWRX
Hatch Golf and the wild world of golf headcovers
Hatch Golf has been making some amazingly creative headcovers and accessories for the past few years. Sean Farrell is a designer by trade and turned his love of creating graphics with his love of golf to create Hatch and provide golfers with some truly unique items. Hatch Golf mostly caters too smaller, limited runs of their headcovers that sell out rather quickly. If you want to hear the whole conversation with Sean, please check out of the podcast links at the bottom and on any podcast platform that you listen on. Just search GolfWRX Radio.
Golf Digest
R&A chief says decision on LIV golfers in Open will come early in 2023, challenge awaits to ensure golf doesn't lose values
CHONBURI, Thailand — A bit like World No. 11, Viktor Hovland, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has the sort of face that, even when he isn’t actually smiling, strongly hints that one is about to appear. But this week at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), the Englishman is looking even happier than normal. This year in its 13th incarnation, the event, run by the R&A, the Asia-Pacific Golf Federation and the Masters Tournament, has further enhanced the game’s profile in this vast region. It is, by a distance, the most widely broadcast amateur tournament in the world.
golfmagic.com
New Golfstream Blue electric golf trolley goes back to basics
Golfstream, Europe’s leading supplier of powered golf trolley spares and lithium batteries, has launched what could be the simplest electric golf trolley of all time. As many golf trolleys become increasingly burdened with gizmos and gadgets operated from the handle the Blue seeks to disentangle the golfer from such complicated technology by presenting them with a simple on off button and blue LED light that indicates when the power is on.
Comments / 0