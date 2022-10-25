Read full article on original website
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Gwen Stefani Takes Her Boys Pumpkin Picking Without Blake Shelton: Photos
The 'Hollaback Girl' singer and her sons had some fall fun, during a family trip to a pumpkin patch, about a week before Halloween.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Stereogum
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Jason Aldean Recalls Tim McGraw Singing “Indian Outlaw” Into His Ear Monitors: “Trying To Hear My Band & All I Hear Is McGraw”
You’re bound to get some good stories when old friends like Tracy Lawrence and Jason Aldean sit down together to talk, and a recent podcast episode of TL’s Road House proved that to be true. The two remain so close in fact, that Tracy fondly recalled on the...
Neal McCoy Starts Hilarious ‘Rumor’ About Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement
Country star Blake Shelton recently shared next season of The Voice will be his last. Neal McCoy started a funny rumor about who will be Shelton’s replacement judge on the show. Neal McCoy, a popular country singer, took to Facebook to share a rumor he heard. “News Alert: Rumor...
Gwen Stefani Embraces Classic Fall Fun at a Pumpkin Patch With Her Sons
Gwen Stefani enjoyed a laid-back Sunday full of fall fun with her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The singer stopped by a pumpkin patch with her boys and her eldest son’s girlfriend for a classic afternoon of pumpkin picking ahead of Halloween. She looked casual and chic in baggy khaki pants, a fitted white tank top, a baseball cap with “Cowboy Hat” printed across it, massive gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces, a white crossbody bag, and a striped button-up tied around her waist. Her sons wore relaxed clothing as well, with Apollo in a monochromatic...
Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'
Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville
Shania Twain has announced a 2023 show in Nashville.
‘The Voice': Two Team Blake Artists Go Head-to-Head on a Brooks & Dunn Hit [Watch]
Coaches are beginning to downsize their Season 22 teams on The Voice as several artists have already gone home, which meant the nerves were high heading into the fifth night of the battle rounds on Tuesday's (Oct. 25) episode. The nerves were even higher for 22-year-old Bryce Leatherwood, who had...
Jimmy Buffett Remembers Singing With George Strait, Keith Urban & More in Epic Throwback
Jimmy Buffett spent a lot of time around the country music community in his days. One of his biggest hits was the crossover classic “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” a duet with Alan Jackson. But he also spent a lot of time around other country icons like George Strait and Keith Urban. Check out a throwback photo that he shared from a very memorable (or forgettable, as it were) night.
Matthew Perry apologizes for 'Keanu Reeves still walks among us' putdown in new book
'Friends' star Matthew Perry has apologized for his putdown of Keanu Reeves in his new memoir and says he should have used his own name instead.
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
