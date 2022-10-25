Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goeags.com
Eagles Host Mountaineers in Exhibition on Sunday
Eastern Washington women's basketball is on the court Sunday for its final tune-up before the 2022-23 season officially begins. The Eagles will host the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Sunday, Oct. 30, with tip-off at 2 p.m. Pacific Time at Reese Court. The exhibition game is free to attend for the...
goeags.com
EWU Can’t Overcome Portland State’s Fast Start in Loss
The Eastern Washington University football team played host to Portland State this afternoon (Oct. 29) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. The Eagles trimmed down a 28-point deficit to just three points with 3:49 left to play, but could not complete the comeback and lost 38-35. With the loss, Eastern drops to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in Big Sky Conference play. The Vikings improve to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in conference action. Following today's deficit, EWU snaps a streak of 15-straight seasons with a winning record and has been eliminated from the Football Championship Subdivision playoff conversation. The Vikings also snap a five-game losing streak to the Eagles, as the series moves to 22-21-1 in EWU's favor.
goeags.com
Eagles Complete Comeback To Topple Bobcats
The grit and toughness were on display for Eastern Washington volleyball on Friday night, as they defeated Montana State, 3-2[25-22, 26-28, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11]. The Eagles rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Bobcats for the first time in five seasons. Eastern Washington improves to 4-6 in conference and...
goeags.com
Women's Tennis Competes at the Gonzaga Invite This Weekend
Women's tennis returns to action this week as they travel just up the road to play in the Gonzaga Invitational. The competition runs from Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30. "We are ready and eager to compete again this weekend at the Gonzaga Invite," head coach Dustin Hinson said. "We will get a chance to see and compete against several of our conference opponents, which is always good. We have been training hard and looking good in practice. I'm excited to see how we compete in our first indoor event of the fall season."
Comments / 0