Women's tennis returns to action this week as they travel just up the road to play in the Gonzaga Invitational. The competition runs from Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30. "We are ready and eager to compete again this weekend at the Gonzaga Invite," head coach Dustin Hinson said. "We will get a chance to see and compete against several of our conference opponents, which is always good. We have been training hard and looking good in practice. I'm excited to see how we compete in our first indoor event of the fall season."

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO