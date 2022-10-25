Read full article on original website
Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Out For Remainder Of Penn State Game With Injury
The redshirt sophomore suffered apparent hand and knee injuries on the final play of the first quarter.
Falcons RBs 'Aren't Satisfied' Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity
Atlanta Falcons running backs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams have seen their roles expand in the absence of Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams. With the latter two poised to return from injured reserve as early as next week, the young trio will get one last chance to make a statement this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Heimuli Is One of Nine Huskies Who Let the Tide Go Out
The linebacker is part of a unique group within the UW team.
Cal Football: Oregon Game Thread- Bears Try To Snap 3-Game Losing Streak
Golden Bears seeking their first win over a Top-10 opponent since 2017.
‘College GameDay’ Fans Worried About Lee Corso Amid Another Absence Due To Health Issue
It seems that concerns over Lee Corso’s health won’t be going away soon. The conversations… The post ‘College GameDay’ Fans Worried About Lee Corso Amid Another Absence Due To Health Issue appeared first on Outsider.
