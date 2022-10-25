Read full article on original website
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
Trick-or-treat vs trunk-or-treat: Where do you stand, NJ? (poll)
Ah yes, the now famous trunk-or-treat. This seems to be happening a lot more than ever before. At least, here in New Jersey, it does. I'll admit, we do take our kids to participate in truck-or-treating. Many of these spring up all over and are usually pretty well organized. And...
Trick Or Treat: Find Out Which NJ City Is The Best For Halloween
Spooky season's in full swing, ya'll! By now, the decorations have been hung, the skeletons have been erected on the front lawn, and you've probably already purchased candy to hand out to the trick-or-treaters next week. Halloween is almost here. Here in the Garden State, it's a pretty big deal....
More is More is More! Here’s New Jersey’s Favorite Kind of Bagel
When it comes to bagels, New Jersey wants it all...and then some. Bagel preferences are very personal, but not if you ask me. I'm equal opportunity all bagel flavors and all bagel toppings. Plain with peanut butter and jam, Cinnamon Raisin with butter, Everything with cream cheese, Rye with smoked...
New Survey Proves NJ Drivers Should Never Get Made Fun Of Again
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: Jersey can't drive. I can't speak on your behalf, but it seems like everywhere I go, people love to make jokes about the way people drive in this state. Don't get me wrong, we all probably suffer from a little bit of road rage. That's only because there's so many people packed into such a small state that it's aggravating when people are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns.
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
How the Best Pizza in New Jersey is Not from New Jersey
There are a few things that we take pretty seriously here in New Jersey. Whether or not Central Jersey actually exists (it doesn't). Sports teams (go Phillies!). I mean, ask anyone down the shore what the best boardwalk pizza is and there's a decent chance that a fistfight will break out.
Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants
Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?. New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them. I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.
The Best NJ Day Trips for Fall Foliage and Hiking
Ah...fall. For those of us hard-core summer lovers, it is tough to say goodbye to those long, warm, beautiful days. However, if you have to leave that season, fall is not a bad place to land. It is my second favorite. Sadly it turns into winter, but that is another story.
Gotta Have Aggravation: Is this the Biggest Wawa Pet Peeve in NJ?
If you shop at Wawa, this might be your biggest pet peeve. If you're like me, you visit Wawa several times a week (or day). You know the drill... coffee, hoagies, snacks, hitting the ATM, gas. Later in the day, it's more coffee and another snack. I absolutely love Wawa....
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Gas Prices On The Rise Again In NJ? Experts Reveal What To Expect
There's no doubt we've seen better days here in the Garden State when it comes to our pocketbooks. Things have certainly been tight lately. I went to buy eggs the other day and can't believe they're going for over $4 a dozen right now. Times are tough, there's no denying...
Jersey Lotto Fans Dream as Powerball Hits Whopping $680M
$680 million is definitely a big enough payday to get the attention of everyone, even those people who don't usually play the lottery. That's Wednesday's jackpot for the multi-state Powerball Lottery that's been rolling over since Aug. 3 without a grand prize winner. $680M is the 7th largest Power Lottery jackpot ever.
It’s a Spectacular Spooky Weekend in Historic Smithville, New Jersey
It's less than two weeks until Halloween so it's the last couple of weekends before Halloween. This weekend will feature a lot of spooky events for the family to enjoy, including in the historic town of Smithville, New Jersey. If you have never been to historic Smithville you need to...
Spectacular, Colorful, Modern Sparta, New Jersey Castle is $4.6 Million
This property in Sparta, New Jersey is listed at $4,599,999 and can be yours!. Situated on 5 acres of land, including a pond and a park-like lot, this European-inspired manor doesn't look like the other houses in the neighborhood. High (really high!) vaulted ceilings, a huge granite fireplace, custom wood...
Did You Know That New Jersey Was The Original Hollywood?
New Jersey is the home of many significant American firsts. Did you know that New Jersey was the original Hollywood? The Garden State is the rightful birthplace of the American motion picture industry. I first learned about this while reading about the life and times of Walt Disney. I tripped...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
