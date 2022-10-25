ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Parent speaks out after Mexico cancels school for online threat

MEXICO − Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. School officials said Friday an individual who made the threat has been identified. The Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed a juvenile was detained but did not elaborate any further.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to appear in court

COLUMBIA - After years of investigation, police say advanced DNA technology helped identify James Frederick Wilson as a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia. Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney, Roger Johnson, filed felony charges against Wilson on Tuesday, including rape and first-degree assault. Wilson, 59, is...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police to hold briefing for arrest in cold case

COLUMBIA - Columbia police will hold a community briefing Thursday to update the community on a recent arrest made in connection to a rape and attempted murder that occurred in 1984. CPD Chief Geoff Jones will brief the community at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

UM Curators create financial award in memory of student killed in crash

A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash. The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault

COLUMBIA — A Columbia physician was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after an assault on Saturday. Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault after Columbia police responded to an assault of an adult female victim. According to a press release, the incident took place...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect charged in potential Lyon Street hostage situation

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a suspect in connection with a potential hostage situation on Lyon Street in Columbia. Christopher John Crane, 32, of Columbia, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, order of protection violation and resisting arrest for a felony. Officers were dispatched to the incident at 6 p.m. Tuesday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Committees propose fare increases for JEFFTRAN

JEFFERSON CITY - The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases. A public meeting...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus

COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'

COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Oct. 27

According to the FBI's Crime Data Explorer from 2020 to 2021, Columbia Police Department saw an increase of violent crime with 501 incidents and 630 offenses reported in 2021. However, the Boone County Sheriff's Office saw a drop with 88 incidents and 98 offenses reported. A step the Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, MO

