Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
wdrb.com
$114 million, state-of-the-art facility producing boxes, jobs in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar facility is producing boxes and jobs in Elizabethtown. Kruger Packaging is said to produce more than 2 billion-square-feet of recycled corrugated boxes every year. The company's new 475,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art $114 million facility in Elizabethtown is the latest making boxes that could end up on...
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
wdrb.com
Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WLWT 5
Kentucky school district gets $20M donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
wdrb.com
Town of Clarksville set to launch rental inspection program
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Running water, working heat, and a door that locks are a few of the basic living necessities you'd expect, but they're not guaranteed everywhere you may rent. A southern Indiana town is trying to change that. After more than three years of talks and an approved...
wdrb.com
$5 million Prospect home sells before auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit. The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013. It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
wdrb.com
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the also of many morbid myths.
Wave 3
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge closures for the remainder of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The contractor for the Sherman Minton Bridge rehabilitation project is expecting to use additional closures for this year. According to the release, each calendar year the contractor is allowed three weekend closures and on nine-day closure of the bridge in each direction for a total of six weekend closures and two nine-day closures.
wnky.com
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
k105.com
Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy
A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
wevv.com
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
Wave 3
Absentee voting information updates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
JCPS middle school to increase security due to possible threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A middle school in Jeffersontown is increasing their security Thursday morning after threats were made against the school. Jefferson County Public School Police officers will reportedly have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School Oct. 27. On Wednesday, a student found a handwritten note with a...
Comments / 2