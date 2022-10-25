Read full article on original website
TCU's story contrasts with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
Mountaineers enter stadium ahead of TCU game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Homecoming Weekend at West Virginia will conclude with the Mountaineers' football game against TCU, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast by ESPN. The WVU football team made its way into Mountaineer Field a couple hours ahead of its clash with the No. 7...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Mountaineers admit they still have plenty to work on after exhibition victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s first men’s basketball contest of 2022-23 may not have counted in the record books, as it was an exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum against Bowling Green, but it did provide the Mountaineers with badly-needed game experience and ultimately a 73-57 victory.
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
Balanced Byrd overwhelms Mountaineers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — City rivals Robert C. Byrd and Liberty both needed a win to keep their Class AA playoff hopes alive when the Eagles visited the Mountaineers on Friday night. When the dust had cleared, RCB’s powerful and balanced offense was too much for the home...
South Harrison falls in five to Clay-Battelle; McCabe is Big 12 champ
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison volleyball’s second-place finish in the Mason-Dixon Conference tournament Thursday ended with a five-set championship loss to the tournament hosts, Clay-Battelle. The Hawks dropped the opening set 25-23 before tying the match with a 25-20 second-set win. The third set unraveled for...
Women's soccer beats Kansas State, WVU baseball unveils 2023 schedule, men's soccer heads south
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team capped the regular season with a 1-0 win over Kansas State on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. In the final regular-season match of the 2022 campaign, the Mountaineers (7-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) used a...
Mountain of yards for Hilliard as Lincoln holds serve against Philip Barbour
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Antwan Hilliard changed lanes, directions, speeds, just generally weaving through traffic as if he had somewhere else to be and he had to be there fast. That someplace else turned out to the end zone as the Lincoln High School running back ran for...
Crookshanks leads Bees past Minutemen, 31-6
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 10 East Fairmont hosted Lewis County on Friday night and bounced back from a sloppy first quarter to score 31 unanswered points with the help of Ian Crookshanks, who picked up 293 total yards and three touchdowns in the game. Lewis...
Rohrig rushes for over 200 yards, scores 3 TD's in Indians' win
INWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport running/back safety Zach Rohrig couldn’t take the smile off of his face. In the Indians’ 62-21 win at Musselman on Friday, Rohrig rushed 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns — he scored on runs of 5, 19 and 50 yards — and intercepted two passes.
Players from Keyser an Mountain Ridge accumulate in a scrum during the contest.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WVNews) – Mountain Ridge capped off a perfect 9-0 regular season on Friday ni…
Yellowjackets power past Doddridge, 41-14
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Class A No. 1 Williamstown used a dominant first half to power its way past No. 8 Doddridge County 41-14 in high school football action Friday night at Cline Stansberry Stadium. The Yellowjackets (8-1) and the Bulldogs (7-2) entered the game coming off...
West Virginia University Homecoming parade fills downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From top to bottom, hundreds of people lined High Street in downtown Morgantown to watch the West Virginia University Homecoming parade on Friday night. For an hour and a half, a procession of middle school and high school bands, the WVU marching band, cheerleaders,...
Riggs destroys state record, leads Morgantown to 3rd straight girls AAA title; University boys also complete 3-peat
ONA, W.Va. (WV News) – Irene Riggs didn’t just break Maggie Drazba’s 10-year-old state record of 17:17.89. She flat-out shattered it, crossing the finish line in 16:32.32, more than two minutes ahead of Hurricane’s Audrey Hall (18:34.57).
Austin Lynch, Libertarian candidate for West Virginia Senate District 12
STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Austin Lynch is running as a Libertarian for the West Virginia Senate 12th District.
Ron Watson, Democratic candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates 69th District
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Ron Watson, former Harrison County commissioner, is running as a Democrat for the West Virginia House of Delegates 69th District.
Bridging the way to a brighter future
On Tuesday, more than 160 business leaders from North Central West Virginia had the opportunity to network and learn more about the regional economy during the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries event. Sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, and held this year at...
Keith Marple, Republican candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates 69th District
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Keith Marple, a former Harrison County magistrate, is running as a Republican for the West Virginia House of Delegates 69th District.
