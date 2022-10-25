ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

TCU's story contrasts with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mountaineers enter stadium ahead of TCU game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Homecoming Weekend at West Virginia will conclude with the Mountaineers' football game against TCU, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast by ESPN. The WVU football team made its way into Mountaineer Field a couple hours ahead of its clash with the No. 7...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Balanced Byrd overwhelms Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — City rivals Robert C. Byrd and Liberty both needed a win to keep their Class AA playoff hopes alive when the Eagles visited the Mountaineers on Friday night. When the dust had cleared, RCB’s powerful and balanced offense was too much for the home...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

South Harrison falls in five to Clay-Battelle; McCabe is Big 12 champ

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison volleyball’s second-place finish in the Mason-Dixon Conference tournament Thursday ended with a five-set championship loss to the tournament hosts, Clay-Battelle. The Hawks dropped the opening set 25-23 before tying the match with a 25-20 second-set win. The third set unraveled for...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Crookshanks leads Bees past Minutemen, 31-6

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 10 East Fairmont hosted Lewis County on Friday night and bounced back from a sloppy first quarter to score 31 unanswered points with the help of Ian Crookshanks, who picked up 293 total yards and three touchdowns in the game. Lewis...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Rohrig rushes for over 200 yards, scores 3 TD's in Indians' win

INWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport running/back safety Zach Rohrig couldn’t take the smile off of his face. In the Indians’ 62-21 win at Musselman on Friday, Rohrig rushed 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns — he scored on runs of 5, 19 and 50 yards — and intercepted two passes.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Yellowjackets power past Doddridge, 41-14

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Class A No. 1 Williamstown used a dominant first half to power its way past No. 8 Doddridge County 41-14 in high school football action Friday night at Cline Stansberry Stadium. The Yellowjackets (8-1) and the Bulldogs (7-2) entered the game coming off...
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University Homecoming parade fills downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From top to bottom, hundreds of people lined High Street in downtown Morgantown to watch the West Virginia University Homecoming parade on Friday night. For an hour and a half, a procession of middle school and high school bands, the WVU marching band, cheerleaders,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridging the way to a brighter future

On Tuesday, more than 160 business leaders from North Central West Virginia had the opportunity to network and learn more about the regional economy during the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries event. Sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, and held this year at...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy