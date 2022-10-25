ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cakes Da Killa: Svengali review – lusty tribute to queer dance pioneers

In the early 2010s, New Jersey-born rapper Cakes Da Killa started making distinctive hip-hop-meets-house that revelled in the pursuit of pleasure. Back then a rare example of an openly queer rapper, Cakes – real name Rashard Bradshaw – wasn’t exactly operating in the limelight; however, much queer culture has hit the mainstream in recent years.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Most influential black Britons list includes Sir Lenny Henry, Stormzy and Michaela Coel

Sir Lenny Henry, Stormzy and Michaela Coel are among those to have been named on a list of the UK’s most influential black people. The Powerlist, which has been published annually since 2007, identifies the UK’s most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Exclusive Pride of Britain performances from Tom Walker and Tom Grennan

We all watched and wept over the amazing stories on Pride of Britain this week, and loved the exclusive performances from Tom Walker and Tom Grennan. As the stars performed on the Pride of Britain show exclusively, their performances are here in full. The evening was, as always, a celebration...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Tennis star Venus Williams' new mattress business inspired by fairytale nickname

Venus Williams has revealed her newest business venture, a mattress named after her. The 42-year-old tennis great has turned her seven Grand Slams and her fame into a series of product lines and is now unveiling a mattress collection. Like her other enterprises which include a clothing line and an...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Take That announce only UK show of 2023

Take That are to headline the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park next summer. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will reunite on Saturday July 1 for their only UK live date of the year. They will be joined by chart-topping Irish band The Script and the recently...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Deal or No Deal 'set to return with Stephen Mulhern instead of Noel Edmonds'

Much-loved gameshow Deal Or No Deal is set to to return to our TV screens on ITV – but it is unlikely to be fronted by Noel Edmonds - say reports. Instead, Stephen Mulhern has been approached by producers and is favourite to host the show, claims The Sun. It says sources told the newspaper there had been "discussions around Noel possibly returning but ITV decided they want to give the show a completely fresh look and feel".

Comments / 0

Community Policy