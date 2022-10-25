Read full article on original website
Cakes Da Killa: Svengali review – lusty tribute to queer dance pioneers
In the early 2010s, New Jersey-born rapper Cakes Da Killa started making distinctive hip-hop-meets-house that revelled in the pursuit of pleasure. Back then a rare example of an openly queer rapper, Cakes – real name Rashard Bradshaw – wasn’t exactly operating in the limelight; however, much queer culture has hit the mainstream in recent years.
Most influential black Britons list includes Sir Lenny Henry, Stormzy and Michaela Coel
Sir Lenny Henry, Stormzy and Michaela Coel are among those to have been named on a list of the UK’s most influential black people. The Powerlist, which has been published annually since 2007, identifies the UK’s most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage. The...
15 TV Episodes That Were So Controversial, They've Been Censored Or Scrubbed From Air
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Aubrey Plaza And Will Sharpe Talk "The White Lotus" Season 2 And NGL, I'm Both Turned On And Afraid
A match made in ( White Lotus ) heaven!
Exclusive Pride of Britain performances from Tom Walker and Tom Grennan
We all watched and wept over the amazing stories on Pride of Britain this week, and loved the exclusive performances from Tom Walker and Tom Grennan. As the stars performed on the Pride of Britain show exclusively, their performances are here in full. The evening was, as always, a celebration...
Tennis star Venus Williams' new mattress business inspired by fairytale nickname
Venus Williams has revealed her newest business venture, a mattress named after her. The 42-year-old tennis great has turned her seven Grand Slams and her fame into a series of product lines and is now unveiling a mattress collection. Like her other enterprises which include a clothing line and an...
Skechers Turns Down Kanye West And His 'Skeezy' Shoes In 'SNL' Sketch
The sketch mocked the rapper's visit to the shoe company after Adidas dropped its partnership with him last week.
Take That announce only UK show of 2023
Take That are to headline the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park next summer. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will reunite on Saturday July 1 for their only UK live date of the year. They will be joined by chart-topping Irish band The Script and the recently...
Deal or No Deal 'set to return with Stephen Mulhern instead of Noel Edmonds'
Much-loved gameshow Deal Or No Deal is set to to return to our TV screens on ITV – but it is unlikely to be fronted by Noel Edmonds - say reports. Instead, Stephen Mulhern has been approached by producers and is favourite to host the show, claims The Sun. It says sources told the newspaper there had been "discussions around Noel possibly returning but ITV decided they want to give the show a completely fresh look and feel".
Guinea pig owner turns pets into cutest witches and wizards for Halloween photoshooto
Three little guinea pigs have become an internet sensation after their owner turned them into witches and wizards for Halloween. The guinea pigs can also be seen dressed as James Bond and Harry Potter, and driving Santa’s sleigh for Christmas. Nancy Ho Foster, 47, set up an Instagram page...
