Much-loved gameshow Deal Or No Deal is set to to return to our TV screens on ITV – but it is unlikely to be fronted by Noel Edmonds - say reports. Instead, Stephen Mulhern has been approached by producers and is favourite to host the show, claims The Sun. It says sources told the newspaper there had been "discussions around Noel possibly returning but ITV decided they want to give the show a completely fresh look and feel".

1 DAY AGO