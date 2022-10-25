Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Thibodaux pushes past Terrebonne, keeps playoff hopes alive
Thibodaux ran past Terrebonne 47-28 on Friday night, improving to 4-5 on the season and keeping their playoff hopes alive. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is a...
Trick or treat yo’ self This Weekend with Community Festivities!
It’s Halloween weekend and there’s something for everyone! Here’s what to do this weekend in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area:. French Food Festival | Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30 | 307 E 5th St., Larose Enjoy an incredible array of local specialty dishes unique to Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and influenced by French/Cajun cuisine. Catch a true Cajun vibe with live music, dancing, and entertainment all weekend long!
Friday (and Thursday!) Night Lights: Week 9 high school football scores
With the threat of rain in the forecast, four local games were moved up to Thursday night. All regional games are being played as scheduled.
Boo on the Bayou moves event venue
Dare to be scared! We Inspire LA invites you to attend Boo on the Bayou Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The spooktacular event will be held in Houma at the Dumas Auditorium, featuring a special performance of Thriller by 3D Dance Academy and sounds by DJ Will. Due to inclement weather, the event originally scheduled to take place at the Downtown Marina in Houma, announced a new location. “The only thing that’s changed is the location. All the details, and all the fun will be the same,” said We Inspire LA Founder Latoya Walters.
Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details
Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!. In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
GALLERY: Ellender vs. South Lafourche - Varsity Football
Ellender ran past South Lafourche on Friday night in a shootout. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
HL Bourgeois special needs student’s senior year made memorable by becoming football player
GRAY, La. — A high school student in Gray is having the most memorable senior year. Kai Swan is an honorary member of the homecoming court and is also on the football team. Swan has special needs, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming the big man on campus.
GALLERY: Hahnville vs. Central Lafourche - Varsity Football
Hahnville got a district win over Central Lafourche on Friday night, dropping the Trojans to 1-8 on the season. See photos of the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
Rotary Centennial Plaza Plans to Light Up Downtown Houma
The Rotary of Houma Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 and a part of the celebration includes the Rotary Centennial Plaza that will be built in Downtown Houma with construction beginning very soon. Chris Pulaski, Director of the Houma-Terrebonne Regional Planning Commission and Director of Zoning and Land Use,...
Monsters on Main brings trick-or-treat fun to Downtown Thibodaux!
Monsters on Main kicks off in Downtown Thibodaux on Friday, October 28, from 5-7pm! Bring your little ghosts and ghouls for a fun and free evening of trick-or-treating with participating businesses. The following businesses are taking part in the trick-or-treat fun:. Block & Bouterie. Break the Trend Boutique. Caillouet Land.
LPSO to host R.A.D. course in November
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on November 14-16 at the LPSO Law Enforcement Complex, which is located at 1300 Lynn Street in Thibodaux. Sheriff Craig Webre said that the self-defense course is designed for women and will take place over the course...
Acadia Music Fest ready to rock Thibodaux
Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
Video of painted dress to match artwork by Ponchatoula artist goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to a viral video online, an artist in Ponchatoula is trying to meet the demand of requests coming in all over the world. Mandy Mae Poche is headquartered at her studio, Mandy Mae Fine Art, located on West Pine Street in Downtown Ponchatoula. Her customers are based all over South Louisiana but now she’s shipping off artwork to places as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.
Trunk or treat in Morgan City
Lots of ghouls and goblins attended the Morgan City Main Street Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon under the U.S. 90 bridge in downtown Morgan City. A patient line of trunk-or-treaters, as far as the eye could see, made its way through the free offerings donated by area citizens. The Review/Diane...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Terrebonne students in custody after racially-motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge
On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
Gambit 2022 election guide: Louisiana state senate race is a hot contest between two progressives
The special election to fill the District 5 state Senate seat is shaping up to be a nail-biter between two ambitious, progressive state representatives who generally align on major issues but now oppose each other on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democratic state Reps. Mandie Landry of House District 91 and...
