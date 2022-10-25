ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fans line up at Electric Fetus to get Taylor Swift's new album

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Early birds got in line outside Electric Fetus Record store in Minneapolis on Tuesday to catch 100 exclusive copies of Taylor Swift's new album. Each vinyl record came with a signed photograph from Taylor herself.

Taylor Swift fans, better known as "Swifties," started lining up an hour and a half before the doors opened at Electric Fetus.

Marisa Andert made sure to be one of the first in line so she didn't fail her work assignment.

"I'm buying it for my boss's daughter," said Andert, "It's an excused absence for sure."

Swiftie, Moxie Coe, is trying to collect as many exclusive vinyls as she can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuC4U_0imKBC3600
CBS News

"This one is the moonstone and I got the lavender edition from Target, and then I also have one that I ordered from her website," said Coe.

Partnering with Target is something most major artists do with new releases, but joining forces with a small business is something unique.

"For her to go out of her way to do something for independent businesses is just wonderful," said Aaron Meyerring, one of the owners of Electric Fetus.

Meyerring says this small move by Taylor Swift is making a big impact by bringing in new customers.

"The foot traffic is worth as much as the sale of the record," said Meryerring.

It also leads to free advertising.

"Majority of people leaving this store all had their phones out, they were all taking selfies, and that's not for personal use, that's all going on their socials and that's huge," said Meyerring.

Taylor sings on the new record that she's an "anti-hero" of her own life, but to Electric Fetus, she's a super-hero.

"I do hope other artists continue this trend," said Meyerring.

All 100 copies were sold out within 30 minutes of the doors opening. Electric Fetus still has a plenty of copies of Midnights on vinyl. Just not signed copies.

The store is expecting to get cassettes of Midnights in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled on their social media accounts.

Right now, Electric Fetus is having their Halloween Sale where mostly everything in the store is 20% off.

Follow Electric Fetus on Twitter and Instagram.

