CoinTelegraph
Asset management firm launches BTC Lightning Network startup accelerator
Asset management firm Stone Ridge, the parent company of Bitcoin company NYDIG, has launched the first startup accelerator that focuses on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the Taro protocol, called In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf). The accelerator consists of 8-week programs in which the best founders and startup teams from...
TechCrunch
Human Impact Capital is a new $50M fund investing in social impact startups
I spoke with the fund’s manager, Lucas Paul, to find out what drove the creation of the fund and its investment thesis. “We are convinced that innovation is key to overcoming the biggest social challenges of our time, and we are dedicated to contributing to a better future and supporting innovation through investments in social impact startups,” said Paul in an interview with TechCrunch. “Entrepreneurs providing solutions to these social problems will advance our society and lay the foundation for the generations to come. While impact VC investments are on the rise, 75% of those flow into environmental topics.”
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
B2B AP Firm Finexio Raises $35M to Grow Embedded Payments
B2B accounts payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) company Finexio has completed an oversubscribed $35 million Series B round as it aims to capture a growing desire for digital payment tools. The round was led by J.P. Morgan, with assistance from existing investor Patriot Financial Partners and new investors Discover Financial Services,...
CoinTelegraph
LBank Labs invites Czhang to join as investment group member
Internet City, Dubai, Oct. 26, 2022 — Crypto investment group LBank Labs welcomes new member Czhang to its investment committee team. With many successful investment cases under its belt, LBank Labs is excited to have new talent onboard and hopes to acquire more talented people into the rapidly growing investment institution.
TechCrunch
Apis in talks to back fintech Money View at $1 billion valuation despite market slump
Apis Partners is deliberating leading a funding round of about $125 million to $150 million in the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at a valuation of about $1 billion, the sources said. The round, a Series E, hasn’t been finalized, so terms of the deal may still change, the sources cautioned, requesting anonymity speaking about nonpublic information.
Top VCs view payments startups as 'inflation hedged.' Here's why they're so bullish on the space.
Top investors see plenty of opportunity for disruption in the payments space. Here's why the sector is prime for startups to shine.
Cybersecurity Startup Protexxa Raises $4 Million in Seed Funding to Protect Businesses and Individuals Online as Cybercrime Accelerates
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Cybersecurity startup Protexxa today announced it has raised CAD$4 million in seed funding. The company, which launched at an intimate event earlier this month, aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. Its seed funding round was led by BKR Capital, which makes transformational investments in disruptive companies and promising Black technology founders. The Firehood Angels and several angel investors, including Jeff Fettes, Annette Verschuren, and Leen Li also participated in the round. The funds will be used to build out the cybersecurity platform with assisted remediation technology, facilitate pilots with global customers, and prepare to scale its operations. The company is currently in the process of filing several patents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005716/en/ Protexxa is the brainchild of global information technology leader and cybersecurity executive Claudette McGowan. The company aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. (Photo: Business Wire)
coinjournal.net
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market,...
Mobileye goes public, raising Intel $861 million
Intel spun out its driver-assist subsidiary Mobileye Wednesday and raised $861 million in the initial public offering. Mobileye's stock was up about 34% during trading Wednesday from the initial public offering price of $21 a share.
TechCrunch
The UserTesting sale to private equity is bad news for unicorns
Holders of UserTesting shares have some cause for joy. The customer insight platform is selling for what it describes as a “premium of approximately 94% over [its] closing stock price” yesterday. As a result, shares of UserTesting soared today as investors digested the news. UserTesting dropped earnings this...
Sporos Capital Partners Closes Equity Investment In Cannabis MSO, Story Companies
Sporos Capital Partners, a cannabis private equity firm, has closed on its equity investment in Story Companies LLC, a privately-held multi-state operator. Proceeds of the investment, from a Sporos affiliated vehicle, will be used to support the growth and expansion of Story’s vertically-integrated operations. The terms of the Sporos investment were not disclosed.
CoinTelegraph
Google feels the bear market as crypto ad revenues slip since July
The latest earnings call from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, highlighted decreased search advertising spending from financial services and cryptocurrency subcategories. Alphabet released its earnings report for Q3 on Oct. 25, outlining a 6% increase in revenue totaling $69.1 billion in comparison to Q3 last year. Revenues were down slightly from Q2 2022, dropping from $69.7 billion.
ffnews.com
CloudPay raises $50 million and reports high growth as payroll evolution continues
Expert in global pay solutions, CloudPay, has raised a new $50 million round of capital whilst recording strong growth as demand for cloud-based integrated global payroll and payments services continues. The funds raised were led by Runway Growth Capital and The Olayan Group. The new capital will support CloudPay’s continued...
nftgators.com
Binance Labs Invests in Web3 Security Startup Ancilia
Binance Labs led the undisclosed pre-seed round as part of its strategy to ramp up security in web3. Ancilia is one of the companies looking to offer automated real-time threat detection and protection SaaS to web3 projects. Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs said enhancing security...
ffnews.com
Raisin partners with ClearBank to strengthen UK platform
Global leader for the savings and investment market, Raisin, has announced the migration of its UK platform to ClearBank, the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions. ClearBank will underpin the FSCS protected account Raisin UK customers use to manage money they wish to deposit...
TechCrunch
3 VCs explain how founders can stand out when pitching
Speaking at last weeks’ Disrupt 2022 conference, investors Annie Case, a partner at Kleiner Perkins; Sheel Mohnot, co-founder of Better Tomorrow Ventures; and Jomayra Herrera, partner at Reach Capital, said that the founders who manage to capture their attention are the ones who come to the pitch process prepared.
aiexpress.io
Lama AI Raises $9M in Seed Funding
Lama AI, a New York-based enterprise banking know-how supplier, raised $9M in Seed funding. The spherical was co-led by Viola Ventures, and Hetz Ventures, with participation from Basis Capital, and SixThirty, in addition to senior Fintech Executives together with Shai Stern, CEO of Checkalt, Nathaniel Harley, Co-Founder & CEO of Mantl, and Elad Tsur, Co-Founder & CEO of Planck.
