Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Pass Forged Checks
After an hour-long search, deputies arrested two Santa Maria men for several felony charges stemming from their attempt to defraud a bank. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a bank in the 1100-block of E. Clark Avenue for a report of a suspect attempting to cash a forged check. Bank employees provided a great amount detail of the suspect to Sheriff’s dispatch while deputies responded to the area.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Double Fatal Traffic Collision on Highway 1
Two people have died in a head-on traffic collision on Highway 1 early Friday morning. At 4:10 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene near Gaviota, approximately one mile west of the Highway 101 interchange. Crews discovered two vehicles had crashed head-on casuing one to burst into flames.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Medical Emergency May Have Caused Fatal 154 Crash
A fatal vehicle crash on Highway 154 Thursday afternoon may have been caused by a medical event, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD). A Chevy pickup truck was driving west on Highway 154, just east of Zaca Station Road in the Santa Ynez Valley, when it went off the roadway and overturned.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project Approved
The Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project (Project) is headed to the final design phase and will be in construction in early summer 2023. At a Special City Council meeting held last night, October 27, 2022, the Goleta City Council voted in favor of moving the project forward after hearing a presentation from City Staff and testimony from community members. This meeting was the culmination of several City Council meeting and a recent well-attended workshop.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Marjorie Jean Courtney-Kraft
Marjorie Jean Courtney-Kraft, age 87, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on October 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Margie was born in Guelph, ND, the youngest of three children. She spent her childhood in Washington and California and had fond memories of her family's time in Japan when her stepfather was stationed there. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School and shortly thereafter met Louis J. Kraft at the Officer's Club where he caught her attention as a talented saxophone player. Lou and Margie married in 1953 in Monterey Presidio. They settled in Santa Maria in 1969, where she has resided ever since. While raising her children John, Jeff, and Laura, she built a successful career as a medical transcriptionist and then worked for the County of Santa Barbara in the Probation Department. She volunteered with CASA and helped a young boy navigate the court system as his advocate. After she retired, Margie and Lou enjoyed over 25 cruises together, traveling around the world. She was an avid reader, loved to visit casinos, and was happiest surrounded by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Charly, her beloved and loyal furry companion.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Lake Los Carneros Footbridge Replacement and Design Process Underway
The City of Goleta is looking at options for the removal of the treasured Lake Los Carneros Footbridge. This popular, scenic bridge has been closed for more than a year due to significant rot of the wooden structure. The 30 plus year old bridge has provided countless visitors an up-close and personal look at the wetland habitats and wildlife at Lake Los Carneros. The City knows the community is eager to see a functioning bridge at this important recreation spot.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: Support Goleta's Measure B
I write in support of Goleta’s Measure B which if approved would increase our sales tax by 1% or a penny on the dollar to renovate the 100 year old Community Center and to improve roads and other infrastructure. I realize that due to a 100-year Pandemic economic slowdown we are facing increased prices which has put pressure on everyone’s budget, but this minor request to increase the sales tax would help with the Goleta budget.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Education Office Response to Student's State Test Scores
Student test score data newly released today by the California Department of Education illuminates the impact of the pandemic on student academic performance. The test scores show last spring’s results in math and English Language Arts on the 2021-22 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP). This is...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Best Cakes in Town?
Who has the best cakes in the area. I want to get a birthday cake for my wife. Not in town, but Bodega Bakery in Buellton. ralphs. go spend about $10 on the box and ingredients and whip one up. ZeroHawk. 1. Oct 27, 2022 09:10 AM. 6 lazy people...
Santa Barbara Edhat
UCSB Library to Archive Local Latinx Communities
Those old photo albums in the living room and that cardboard box of home movies in the garage are more than just records of memorable life events — they’re histories of families, neighborhoods and communities. A new project spearheaded by the Special Research Collections at UC Santa Barbara...
Comments / 0