Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Agbeko: I Want Caleb Plant In Nashville; Former Sparring Partner ‘Knows I’m In His Head’
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Now that Sena Agbeko has upset an undefeated prospect in a televised main event, the veteran super middleweight wants to settle a score against a former 168-pound champion. The Ghanian-born, Nashville-based boxer called out former sparring partner Caleb Plant in the immediate aftermath of...
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva predictions: Five reasons why the UFC legend will be victorious on Showtime PPV
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is the biggest test to date in Paul's budding celebrity-meets-professional boxing career. The betting odds are flip-flopping between Paul and Silva, but some wires might be crossed. The two are set to throw down on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona on Showtime PPV. Paul has...
MMAmania.com
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be called off as Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission are 'looking into' the claims by UFC legend that he was knocked out during sparring
Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be cancelled after the UFC legend revealed he was knocked out during sparring in preparation for Saturday's fight. The Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission will meet on Thursday evening to decide if the 47-year-old Brazilian will be allowed to compete. UFC legend Silva...
Justin Gonzales says Andrew Fisher is ‘going down’ at Bellator 287
Former LFA featherweight champion Justin Gonzales is ready to add another win to his 13-1 record at Bellator 287. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Bellator will head to the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy for Bellator 287: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui. To open the main card, former Legacy Fighting Alliance featherweight champ and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Justin Gonzales will face British veteran Andrew Fisher (19-8) in a bid to further climb up the rankings.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO
World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jose Pedraza Official For December 10 at MSG
Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko wants Haney after Jamaine Ortiz
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko says his #1 target after this Saturday’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz is Devin Haney because he has the “four belts” at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a long layoff of ten months since his last fight, and he’s taking on ‘The Technician’ This Saturday, October 29th, on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Boxing Insider
Eddie Hearn: Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Might Be A Bigger Fight Than Errol Spence-Terence Crawford
Unless it’s in writing, take it with a grain of salt. Perhaps two or three grains. That’s why it’s important to not get too breathless when you hear things like the recent rumor that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are getting close to signing a contract to fight. We heard that about Errol Spence and Terrance Crawford recently, if I’m not mistaken. Speaking of Spence and Crawford, promoter Eddie Hearn believes that, as big as their hoped for fight might have been – or perhaps will still be – a Davis-Garcia fight may well prove to be the bigger battle.
VIDEO: Jake Paul arrives on a horse to open workouts ahead of Anderson Silva boxing match
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul kicked off fight week in style. The YouTube star turned professional boxer arrived on a horse for Wednesday’s open workouts ahead of his boxing match against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. You can watch Paul’s entrance and workout in the video above.
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum
By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
overtimeheroics.net
Carlos Mota Replaces Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 63
The motto “hard work pays off” could not be more true for Carlos Mota. Carlos has been training for the day he would compete inside a UFC Octagon, and on short notice, Carlos Mota has a date – October 28, 2022. It seems to be the norm...
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez Aims To Face Ioka, Any World Champion at 115
Fernando Martinez would welcome title unification fights against any of the other boxers who hold 115-pound championships. The undefeated Martinez’s preference, though, is to face Japan’s Kazuto Ioka after making his next IBF junior bantamweight title defense, which could come against the IBF’s number one contender, the Philippines’ Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). Ioka (29-2, 15 KOs), who owns the WBO junior bantamweight title, likely will need to beat WBA champ Joshua Franco (18-1-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC) in a unification fight December 31 in Tokyo for Martinez to secure that opportunity in 2023 (https://www.boxingscene.com/kazuto-ioka-joshua-franco-title-unification-bout-eyed-new-years-eve-japan--169642).
The Ring Magazine
Hoops star turned boxing contender Shadasia Green ready for spotlight on Paul-Silva card
There’s a saying about letting go of something that you love, and getting to hold on to it forever if it returns to you. That was the deal that Shadasia Green had to make as a teenager, when she found herself stuck between her boxing dreams, and the inevitability of collegiate basketball. Her dalliance with boxing was only meant to supplement her basketball training, a way to get in shape and improve her footwork without having to pound the pavement in the early mornings before school. Green walked into the gritty Ike and Randy’s Boxing Gym in her native Paterson, N.J. at age 15 and met Barry Porter, who honed her skills through repetition and individual attention.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: The problems keeping fight from getting done”
By Jack Tiernan: We could find out this week if the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight will go ahead for January or not. Thus far, they’ve agreed pretty much on the money side, as well as the 136-lb catchweight. Chris Mannix is reporting that two...
UFC Vegas 63: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen fight card, start time, channel guide
UFC Vegas 63: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen fight card, start time, and channel guide. The UFC is back in Las Vegas for another action-packed fight card. UFC Vegas 63 will be headlined by a featherweight bout between top 10 contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. For the co-main event, veteran welterweights Max Griffin (18-9) and Tim Means (32-13) will face off in a fan-favorite matchup.
