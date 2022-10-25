ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
MMAmania.com

Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
ARIZONA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
Daily Mail

Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be called off as Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission are 'looking into' the claims by UFC legend that he was knocked out during sparring

Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be cancelled after the UFC legend revealed he was knocked out during sparring in preparation for Saturday's fight. The Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission will meet on Thursday evening to decide if the 47-year-old Brazilian will be allowed to compete. UFC legend Silva...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Justin Gonzales says Andrew Fisher is ‘going down’ at Bellator 287

Former LFA featherweight champion Justin Gonzales is ready to add another win to his 13-1 record at Bellator 287. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Bellator will head to the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy for Bellator 287: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui. To open the main card, former Legacy Fighting Alliance featherweight champ and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Justin Gonzales will face British veteran Andrew Fisher (19-8) in a bid to further climb up the rankings.
HAWAII STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO

World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jose Pedraza Official For December 10 at MSG

Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko wants Haney after Jamaine Ortiz

By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko says his #1 target after this Saturday’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz is Devin Haney because he has the “four belts” at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a long layoff of ten months since his last fight, and he’s taking on ‘The Technician’ This Saturday, October 29th, on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn: Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Might Be A Bigger Fight Than Errol Spence-Terence Crawford

Unless it’s in writing, take it with a grain of salt. Perhaps two or three grains. That’s why it’s important to not get too breathless when you hear things like the recent rumor that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are getting close to signing a contract to fight. We heard that about Errol Spence and Terrance Crawford recently, if I’m not mistaken. Speaking of Spence and Crawford, promoter Eddie Hearn believes that, as big as their hoped for fight might have been – or perhaps will still be – a Davis-Garcia fight may well prove to be the bigger battle.
BoxingNews24.com

Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum

By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
overtimeheroics.net

Carlos Mota Replaces Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 63

The motto “hard work pays off” could not be more true for Carlos Mota. Carlos has been training for the day he would compete inside a UFC Octagon, and on short notice, Carlos Mota has a date – October 28, 2022. It seems to be the norm...
Boxing Scene

Fernando Martinez Aims To Face Ioka, Any World Champion at 115

Fernando Martinez would welcome title unification fights against any of the other boxers who hold 115-pound championships. The undefeated Martinez’s preference, though, is to face Japan’s Kazuto Ioka after making his next IBF junior bantamweight title defense, which could come against the IBF’s number one contender, the Philippines’ Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). Ioka (29-2, 15 KOs), who owns the WBO junior bantamweight title, likely will need to beat WBA champ Joshua Franco (18-1-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC) in a unification fight December 31 in Tokyo for Martinez to secure that opportunity in 2023 (https://www.boxingscene.com/kazuto-ioka-joshua-franco-title-unification-bout-eyed-new-years-eve-japan--169642).
ARIZONA STATE
The Ring Magazine

Hoops star turned boxing contender Shadasia Green ready for spotlight on Paul-Silva card

There’s a saying about letting go of something that you love, and getting to hold on to it forever if it returns to you. That was the deal that Shadasia Green had to make as a teenager, when she found herself stuck between her boxing dreams, and the inevitability of collegiate basketball. Her dalliance with boxing was only meant to supplement her basketball training, a way to get in shape and improve her footwork without having to pound the pavement in the early mornings before school. Green walked into the gritty Ike and Randy’s Boxing Gym in her native Paterson, N.J. at age 15 and met Barry Porter, who honed her skills through repetition and individual attention.
FanSided

UFC Vegas 63: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen fight card, start time, channel guide

UFC Vegas 63: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen fight card, start time, and channel guide. The UFC is back in Las Vegas for another action-packed fight card. UFC Vegas 63 will be headlined by a featherweight bout between top 10 contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. For the co-main event, veteran welterweights Max Griffin (18-9) and Tim Means (32-13) will face off in a fan-favorite matchup.
LAS VEGAS, NV

