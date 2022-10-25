Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection
Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Swiss Brand Loev Wraps You Up In Lab-Grown Diamonds
If there was once any question whether lab-grown diamonds would have an impact on the industry, well, we have our answer. Aside from a recent report that lab-grown diamonds now reportedly make up around 10% of U.S. diamond engagement ring sales, one needn’t look much further than the market’s offerings: While a throng of current brands and designers have recently debuted lab-grown collections (some making the switch to solely lab-grown), others are fresh to the scene, making their debut not only as modern jewelers, but also as specifically lab-grown diamond jewelers.
hypebeast.com
Elevated Sportswear Shines Through With Rising Brand MAGNLENS and Its SS23 Collection
British-born design enthusiast Andrew Buckler set out with a goal to satiate his curiosity and creative propensity within the world of fashion, thus developing the label Magnlens. As a rising brand that champions ethical fashion and long-lasting materials, its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection dives further into that ethos and continues to bridge together technical design and sustainability with unisex apparel for consumers.
Print Magazine
Fashion Brand Fey Fey Worldwide Makes a Potent Visual Statement Against Blanding
We live in a world of blanding, where everything has started to look, feel, and operate in a similar way. But distinction is how anything makes an impact; what makes people, things, brands, and products unforgettable. If everything truly were the same, we’d live in a ridiculously monotonous world.
Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands
Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit
Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.
wmagazine.com
Keke Palmer Goes Full Vamp In Vintage Saint Laurent at Wearable Art Gala
Keke Palmer had a date with the Knowles-Lawson family on Saturday night and delved into the Saint Laurent archives. Palmer attended the Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater Center in Santa Monica, an event co-founded by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her second husband Richard Lawson. This year’s theme was based on the art and fashion of the Harlem Renaissance, and guests dressed accordingly, including Palmer in her vintage gown.
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Refinery29
If You Love Delicate Jewelry, The Dainty Ring Of Your Dreams Is Here
Envision a barely there band with the most delicate string of diamonds lacing your finger. Sounds utterly stunning right? Well, the Petite Diamond Distance Band from fine jewelry brand Melanie Casey does just that. The stackable ring comes in a solid 14k gold or platinum setting with a line of nine intricate white diamonds. It's ever so dainty, which is why you can stack a few or wear one as a standalone piece among your other daily rings. We had to know the idea behind this dazzling new band, so we interviewed the founder and jewelry designer, Melanie Casey.
Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023
Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection
On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment. Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.
Jurnee Smollett Serves ’50s Style in Dramatic Pleated Dress with Oversized Halo Hat & 6-Inch Heels
Jurnee Smollett took a 1950’s style moment to new heights while attending the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. The fashion fête was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Oct. 22. Smollett made a dramatic entrance, appearing on the red carpet in a black pleated gown. The dress was decorated with sparkling leaves throughout and included a plunging mesh bustier top and slightly ruffled hemline. Taking things up a notch, the “Lovecraft Country” star added an oversized halo hat, diamond choker necklace and sheer opera gloves. Smollett completed her look with Christian Louboutin’s Greissimo Mule Sandals. The towering silhouette...
In Style
Gigi Hadid Wants Her Cashmere Designs to Be Your Future Family Heirlooms
After countless collaborations with brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Frankies Bikinis, and Stuart Weitzman, Gigi Hadid felt it was time to create a fashion label that was her own. “I received a lot of different offers, but I really didn’t want to be pressured into it,” the model tells InStyle of her decision to launch a clothing brand independently. “I wanted to have a brand that stayed true to myself.”
Hypebae
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
MotorTrend Magazine
Sacre Pink! The $330,000 Neiman Marcus Barbie Maserati Grecale Trofeo Is Richly Unique
The yearly Neiman Marcus Holiday Catalog always dredges up the apocryphal F. Scott Fitzgerald/Ernest Hemingway exchange that began with the former supposedly stating, "The rich are different from you and me." Papa's wisecrack reply, "They have more money." But it just works so damn well! For real: right now there's a $3,200,000 Cartier diamond tiara on sale that will, "Become a prized family heirloom." I have no doubt! For $190,000 you could also have Jim Marvin come over and decorate your home for Christmas. Decorate. Too much? Well, you can just buy the Traditional Christmas Tree Kit for $25,000. Maybe you crave an experience? For $333,333 you and your friend can play basketball with Scottie Pippen and his son. Comes with dinner and a signed copy of his book.
Talking With Tami
OPI Nail Lacquer Jewel Be Bold 2022 Holiday Collection
For OPI Holiday 2022, Jewel Be Bold! Bling out your merry moods with a limited edition jewelry box of effects. At your fingertips are unexpected jewel tones, metallics, pearls, shimmers, and glitters to deck your multifaceted self out!. More inside…. Ready to celebrate the holidays with OPI? It includes 15...
getnews.info
Billim Bags Has Begun A Kickstarter For Their Innovative And Quality New Crossbody Bag To Help Men Free Their Pockets
With the unique goal of helping men empty their pants pockets and opt for a stylish and convenient crossbody bag instead, Billim Bags is gaining traction with their Kickstarter. These top-of-the-line bags are designed by men, for men, to provide the ultimate product. Men’s fashion is an ever-changing field. From...
A $3 million tiara, a pink Maserati? It must be the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog
The 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog has been released and if you are looking for a tiara, a custom mini golf course or a Barbie-themed Maserati, you are in luck. Of course, it is Neiman Marcus, so it will help if money is no object. The annual catalog has some...
‘It wasn’t my best parenting decision’: Mark Chilvers’ best phone picture
Looking back, Mark Chilvers says he thought the ghost train he put his then six-year-old son Louie on would be a “Scooby-Doo level of scary”. The pair were at a London funfair in the early summer of 2016 when they bumped into Louie’s school friend Zavian and his mum.
Comments / 0