The yearly Neiman Marcus Holiday Catalog always dredges up the apocryphal F. Scott Fitzgerald/Ernest Hemingway exchange that began with the former supposedly stating, "The rich are different from you and me." Papa's wisecrack reply, "They have more money." But it just works so damn well! For real: right now there's a $3,200,000 Cartier diamond tiara on sale that will, "Become a prized family heirloom." I have no doubt! For $190,000 you could also have Jim Marvin come over and decorate your home for Christmas. Decorate. Too much? Well, you can just buy the Traditional Christmas Tree Kit for $25,000. Maybe you crave an experience? For $333,333 you and your friend can play basketball with Scottie Pippen and his son. Comes with dinner and a signed copy of his book.

14 HOURS AGO