Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
5 Nabbed After Driver Points Gun At Another Vehicle On Mineola Street, Police Say
Five people are facing charges following an apparent road rage incident on a Long Island street. Nassau County Police were called at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with reports of a disturbance in Mineola, on Jericho Turnpike near Willis Avenue. The 23-year-old victim told police that another driver in...
Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Yaphank
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway, which caused gridlock during the morning commute. The crash took place in Yaphank around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the westbound side. According to the Suffolk County Police, Nassau County resident Josephine...
East Hampton, Riverhead Residents Seriously Injured In Head-On Southampton Crash
Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at around 2:55 p.m. in Southampton, on County Road 39 east of Greenfield Road. Laura Benjamin, age 77, of East Hampton, was driving a 2008 Lexus eastbound on County Road...
fox5ny.com
Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD
LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and his friend, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police...
Driver Seriously Injured After Compact SUV Crashes Into Hicksville Home
A driver is in serious condition after losing control of his compact SUV and hitting the front of a Long Island home, authorities said. The incident took place in Hicksville around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 382 Newbridge Road. According to detectives, the unidentified driver, age 54, of East...
longisland.com
Massapequa Man Sentenced to Up to 15 Years in Prison for Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Massapequa man was sentenced to up to fifteen years in prison for a fatal drunk driving collision on Stewart Avenue in September 2020. John Cappello, 31, pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022, before Judge Robert Schwartz to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a...
Police: Driver wanted for leaving scene of accident in Shirley
Police say the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, that's possibly brown, rear ended a Toyota pickup truck on William Floyd Parkway near Flower Hill Drive earlier this month.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
NBC New York
Cable Repairman Allegedly Helps Suspect Hide from Cops — But Onboard Camera Busts Both
A Long Island cable repairman allegedly helped an armed suspect hide in his company van from police officers looking for him. But that choice is also what led to both men getting arrested — because the work van had a camera inside that recorded their entire conversation. The dramatic...
Police: Three men broke into Great Neck home Thursday morning
Detectives say early Thursday morning three men broke into a Great Neck home while people were sleeping inside.
Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
Drug-Impaired Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Married Brentwood Couple
A 28-year-old man who was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that killed a married Long Island couple has admitted fault in the tragedy. Christian Lopez, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Oct. 27. Prosecutors said he admitted...
Police: 18-year-old man arrested in connection to missing Ronkonkoma girl found unharmed
Detectives and patrol officers located 12-year-old Madeline Rivera-Cordon at the Copiague house on Chestnut Place.
Police: 1 dead following crash on LIE in Plainview
According to police, a truck was stopped in the LIE westbound HOV lane at Exit 48 when the rear of the vehicle was struck by another car traveling in the same direction.
Levittown Fire Company's Retired Dodge Charger Going For $10,000
The Levittown Fire Company No. 2 Station 13 is selling a retired Dodge Charger that it's been using as a service vehicle with police specifications. The whip has 54,000 miles and was just recently serviced, fire officials wrote. It was regularly maintained during its years in service, they added. The...
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street. The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on...
Surveillance Video Leads To Charge For Man After Incident At Train Station In Westport
A surveillance video led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man for allegedly damaging a vehicle at a train station on purpose. Dominic Demace, age 52, of Westport, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in connection with the incident that took place in September at the Saugatuck Train Station.
