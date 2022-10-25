ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD

LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and his friend, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Missing Long Island girl found; 17-year-old arrested: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the teen’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
COPIAGUE, NY
PIX11

Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street. The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on...
RONKONKOMA, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy