New York State

Rex Ryan says Tom Brady and the Bucs are “old and slow” saying his personal life is taking a toll on him

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Athlon Sports

Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status

After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

How NFL Underdogs Became the Leaders of This Season

The NFL season is in full swing, and it has been a fascinating one so far. Teams expected to do well have stumbled, while underdogs have overtaken the league. What has caused this power shift? This blog post will look at why NFL underdogs are leading the pack this season. Betting on NFL underdogs proved lucrative last season; from the looks of it, they’re already off to a strong start this season too. With more and more states allowing online sportsbooks to offer their services, there are now better options than ever for US players who want to find the best NFL betting sites. If you’re looking for an underdog story, look no further.
TENNESSEE STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

DOB, Class Yr8-14-2000 / Rs. Jr. Honors/CaptainshipConference USA Honorable Mention (21’)Team captain (22’) Games WatchedVAUN (22’), VAPI (22’), NCEA (22’) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(Incomplete) 7 GP, 7 GS, 539 snaps. 202113 GP, 13 GS, 1084 snaps. 2020N/A (COVID) 2019GP 11, GS 11,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Mike Mouton, WR, Waldorf University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My knowledge of the game, on the field IQ, ability to get open, break down defense’s, routes running ability, and great hands. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6.

