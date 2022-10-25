Read full article on original website
How NFL Underdogs Became the Leaders of This Season
The NFL season is in full swing, and it has been a fascinating one so far. Teams expected to do well have stumbled, while underdogs have overtaken the league. What has caused this power shift? This blog post will look at why NFL underdogs are leading the pack this season. Betting on NFL underdogs proved lucrative last season; from the looks of it, they’re already off to a strong start this season too. With more and more states allowing online sportsbooks to offer their services, there are now better options than ever for US players who want to find the best NFL betting sites. If you’re looking for an underdog story, look no further.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
DOB, Class Yr8-14-2000 / Rs. Jr. Honors/CaptainshipConference USA Honorable Mention (21’)Team captain (22’) Games WatchedVAUN (22’), VAPI (22’), NCEA (22’) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(Incomplete) 7 GP, 7 GS, 539 snaps. 202113 GP, 13 GS, 1084 snaps. 2020N/A (COVID) 2019GP 11, GS 11,...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Mike Mouton, WR, Waldorf University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My knowledge of the game, on the field IQ, ability to get open, break down defense’s, routes running ability, and great hands. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Mack Phoenix, WR, University of Central Missouri
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I feel like I’m the best every time i step on the field and I can’t be stopped and i also bring a different style of play to the game, especially when it comes to my height.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Elijah Dotson, RB, Northern Colorado
Honors/Captainship2-time All-Big Sky First Team (2018, 2019) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022@CONO 8 GP, 142 ATT, 636 YDS, 4 TD, 35 REC, 205 YDS, 2 TD. 2021@CASA4 GP, 28 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD, 18 REC, 108 YDS. 2020@CASA COVID Year. 2019@CASA 13 GP, 151 ATT, 742 YDS,...
