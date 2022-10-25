Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro police continue search for suspected Madison murderer
Metro police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Madison.
clarksvillenow.com
Teenage carjackers slept on floor at CPD office, chief points to need for juvenile center
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One is a 15-year-old repeat offender with nine charges of vehicle theft. Another is a 14-year-old repeat runaway, with four incidents so far. Both slept on the concrete floor of the interview room at the Clarksville Police Department this week, awaiting a hearing on...
I-24 drive-by shooting suspect wanted
The backseat passenger of a black "beaten up" Nissan sedan is wanted by police for shooting and wounding another driver on I-24 east near Harding Place on Thursday afternoon.
WSMV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bellevue community concerned after thieves target cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue community is concerned after thieves targeted their cars multiple times this week. The suspects were caught on camera checking door handles and looking in windows on what neighbors said is normally a quiet street in the Allen’s Green area. Security video from around...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
Man arrested after being caught with drugs, driving stolen car
A Rockvale man was arrested in Nashville after he was caught driving a stolen white Dodge Charger with drugs inside the car.
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
WSMV
Metro Nashville police work to identify man exposing himself at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department detectives with the special victims unit are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was accused of exposing himself and demanding a sex act from a woman at a gas pump. The man was exposing himself at a...
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
3 charged after body found in Fairview home's freezer
Three people have been charged after a man was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.
One injured in shooting in Clarksville gym parking lot
One person was injured during a shooting Friday evening in Clarksville at a Planet Fitness parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
18-year-old found dead in East Nashville, mother wants answers
A Nashville mom is pleading with everyone tonight, "If you see something, say something." Someone killed her 18-year-old son last Wednesday. Now, nine days later, no arrest has been made.
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Clarksville. Authorities confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard.
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
clarksvillenow.com
Police looking for 3 suspects after weekend shooting in Planet Fitness parking lot
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are looking for three unidentified males involved in a shooting that happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard on Oct. 21. According to a news release, a silver Nissan sedan occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark-colored SUV in the Planet Fitness parking lot, 1600 Fort Campbell Blvd., at 7:39 p.m. on Friday.
Metro police search for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber.
Man charged after deadly hit-and-run on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike
Police have charged a man after a deadly hit-and-run crash on October 8 on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike.
Woman shot while driving down Murfreesboro Road; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.
