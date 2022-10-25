Read full article on original website
South Korea: At least 59 dead after crowd crush at Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 59 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a crush when a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul, officials say.At least 60 were being treated for injuries and the death toll could grow, emergency authorities said. Many people had suffered a cardiac arrest.One official said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a crowd began surging forward in an alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in the Itaewon district, popular for its nightlife.He said dozens of people were treated for...
Angry drivers drag Just Stop Oil protesters out of road on 29th day of protests
Angry motorists dragged away Just Stop Oil protesters as activists blocked four busy roads in central London in their latest demonstration calling for an end to fossil fuels.The campaign group said 61 of its supporters walked onto Charing Cross Road, High Street Kensington, Harleyford Street and Blackfriars Road and sat down holding banners demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licences.A number of activists locked onto each other while others glued their hands onto the tarmac.At the protest on Harleyford Street, near Oval tube station, tensions were high as drivers got out of their cars and dragged...
