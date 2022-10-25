Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls honors atomic workers for National Day of Remembrance
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This October marks the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance (NDOR) for Nuclear Weapons Workers. As the birthplace of atomic energy, Idaho is honoring local atomic workers and researchers. For years atomic workers went unnoticed, but in 2010, the U.S. Senate designated Oct....
Honoring former nuclear weapons workers
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday in Idaho Falls, former nuclear weapons workers will be honored as part of a National Day of Remembrance. Nuclear Care Partners will recognize the heroism and patriotism of these workers with a special remembrance walk. Former atomic workers will be given a...
Idaho Falls Regional Airport launches new arts program
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will highlight live performances, permanent art displays and community art contests with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program. The program will also demonstrate the unique recreational opportunities found in the Greater Idaho Falls region for travelers...
Search for missing hunter continues Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The search for a missing Ammon man will pick-up again Saturday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says, earlier this week, they had to call off the search for 73-year-old Michael Faller due to weather. Faller has not been seen since he went...
CEI continues to grow with 8% increase for fall 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) saw an 8% increase in credit student enrollment over fall 2021. 2,324 credit students are enrolled for fall 2022 compared to 2,152 for fall 2021. Overall 2022 fiscal year, college-wide enrollment was 21,248 (fall 2021 through summer 2022). This...
3 things to know this morning – October 27, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The city of Driggs is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for not being compliant with its wastewater discharge at the city’s water treatment plant. The city is hopeful that with the extra resources from the federal agencies, they will finally be able to reach a solution.
WYDOT to conducting helicopter operations on Teton Pass
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on avalanche infrastructure on Teton Pass Friday at 2 p.m. Crews will be utilizing a helicopter for maintenance operations. Drivers are advised to be aware of intermittent flagging operations and potential delays. “We are going to be...
Women’s clothing store coming soon to Ammon
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Women’s clothing store ROOLEE will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be located in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and. Costa Vita. ROOLEE was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, ROOLEE has grown into...
ISU to host Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Education virtual conference Friday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University College of Education will host a free Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Education Virtual Mini-Conference on Friday, Oct.28 from 5- 9 p.m. via Zoom. All ISU staff, faculty and students, as well as K-12 teachers and administrators are invited to attend...
