Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Providing Financial Support For New Ambulance Service
In less than 1 month Wyoming Regional EMS will take over providing ambulance service in Sheridan County. The new service is part of a partnership between Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Health. In some ways, the EMS is already in operation because Sheridan Memorial Hospital is working with Campbell...
sheridanwyoming.com
High School Football Takes Center Stage With Playoff Games Today… Rams, Eagles and Broncs are all Playing at Home
RAMS FOOTBALL – For the 24th straight season, the Big Horn Rams are in the playoffs. During that stretch, Big horn has made it to the championship game 13 times, winning 6 of them. Two of those of championship games were against this year’s first round opponent, the Mountain...
