Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
CFPB Eyes Open Banking’s Data Rules and ‘New Regulatory Approach’
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is facing legal challenges to its very structure and its reach — and where it gets it funding. But for now, at least, the rulemaking (or something like it) continues, shaping consumer finance, competition, open banking and data sharing. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra...
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech
Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Trading Not Part of Singapore’s Crypto Hub Ambitions
In the latest sign that Singapore is looking to shake off its reputation as a regulatory haven for the crypto industry, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said he was more interested in protecting investors than attracting crypto firms with lax rules. “We have to...
UK Car Retailer Cazoo Ditches EU Market to Ease Path to Profitability
Following last month’s announcement that it is pulling out of the mainland European market to focus its attentions on the United Kingdom, British online auto marketplace Cazoo announced Thursday (Oct. 27) that the withdrawal is expected to be complete by the end of the year. In a third-quarter earnings...
UK Financial Services Minister Proposes Cryptoasset Regulation
A new wave of cryptocurrency regulation may be coming for British investors, as U.K. Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith on Thursday (Oct. 27) put forth an amendment to a financial services bill that would increase regulations for cryptoassets. Before the proposed amendment, the Financial Services and Markets Bill gave the...
Money Transfer Firm Wise Lands $347M in Capital
British money transfer firm Wise has received $300 million pounds (about $347.1 million) via a syndicated debt facility from the United Kingdom branch of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The debt investment was a joint effort between SVB and six other banks, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 27).
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
Four Countries Test Multi-CBDC Arrangement
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on Wednesday (Oct. 26) published a report on Project mBridge, a four-nation collaborative pilot for cross-border central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank...
Mastercard: Instant Push to Debit Near-Universal Payouts Choice for Gig Workers and Gamers
Whether it’s instant payments or real-time payments, either way it’s where disbursements seem to be headed, between the demand generated by gig workers and the needs of small businesses that survive or thrive by maintaining healthy cash flow. Mastercard Senior Vice President, Debit, North America Vickie Van Meir...
JPMorgan Expands Merchant Services Offering in APAC
Global financial services firm J.P. Morgan is expanding its merchant services capabilities in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will be offering them in seven markets in the region by the end of the year. Already offering its acquiring solution in Australia, India and Japan, the firm recently expanded to New Zealand, Singapore...
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
Revolut to Introduce ‘Spend From Crypto’ for Cardholders
As crypto payments and crypto banking grow in popularity, digital banking super app Revolut is looking to introduce crypto to its customers. The company is making cryptocurrency a viable payments option to give Revolut card customers a way to use their crypto balance to pay for eCommerce and in-person purchases, according to a Thursday (Oct. 27) notice sent to Revolut customers.
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
Zuckerberg Doubles-Down on Costly Metaverse Bet as Stock Slumps to 7-Year Low
Another quarter, another huge earnings miss, another massive profit slide, and another nearly 20% drop in Meta’s share price. And there’s the metaverse right in the heart of it, with Meta’s Reality Labs division — home of Horizon Worlds, the $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, and all things metaverse and augmented reality — gouging a $3.67 billion hole in the company’s earnings. That’s $9 billion sunk in the first three quarters, suggesting that CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s prediction that the company would spend $10 billion to $15 billion annually for the next decade is going to come out on the high side of that range.
Barclays Backs Illuminate’s Latest Investment Vehicle
Illuminate Financial, the London-based venture capital firm which specializes in FinTech investments, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Barclays. Under the agreement, Barclays will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial's latest venture capital strategy, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 26) press release. The bank was an investor...
