Fact check: Does U.S. spend more on undocumented immigrants than veterans?
In a video of a meeting with voters, Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters describes what he believes is wrong with current immigration strategy. The problem begins, Masters said, with signaling to people here illegally that they can "come on in." "Not only will you not be deported, but...
300 business groups call on Biden to intervene in rail unions contract vote
CNN — Three hundred business groups are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the ratification of the national tentative agreement he helped broker last month between rail unions and US freight railroads. In a letter sent to the president Thursday, retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and trucking associations jointly...
Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
DENVER — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea clashed repeatedly in their final debate Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet's effectiveness during his 13 years in Congress. O'Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for a spending spree...
Assailant tried to tie up Paul Pelosi in home attack and shouted, 'Where is Nancy?' sources say
CNN — The man who assaulted Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tried to tie him up "until Nancy got home," according to two sources familiar with the situation. When the police arrived, the assailant was saying he was "waiting for Nancy." Paul Pelosi was attacked...
Outnumbered Republican women raise cash to combat well-funded Democrats on Election Day
Jen Kiggans, running to unseat Elaine Luria, is one of many Republican women to get the backing of PACs seeking more conservative women in Congress.
You've got mail voting? Donald Trump and other election deniers target mail balloting system
Trump and many Republican office-seekers are pushing a variety of plans to restrict or even eliminate mail-in voting, from lawsuits to legislation.
Rand Paul campaigns against JCPS school board members at GOP 'education reform' rally
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul suggested at a local Republican rally Friday evening that Jefferson County voters should oust all four incumbents running for the Jefferson County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. "How long have the Jefferson schools been failing us? Decades," he said. "They keep electing the same people. Maybe it's time for a new slate of people on the school board." ...
THOMAS FRIEDMAN: Putin is onto us
EDITOR'S NOTE: Thomas L. Friedman is the New York Times foreign affairs columnist. He has won three Pulitzer Prizes and is the author of seven books, including “From Beirut to Jerusalem,” which won the National Book Award. As the Russian army continues to falter in Ukraine, the world...
Trump won't return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts
CNN — Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said Friday afternoon that the social media company "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." That means suspended accounts like the one held by former President Donald Trump won't immediately return to Twitter. "No major content decisions...
Putin accuses Western elites of playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty game'
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin took some familiar swipes at the US and its allies during a speech on Thursday, accusing "Western elites" of playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty game" and seeking to blame them for much of the world's trouble, including his own invasion of Ukraine.
US orders families of embassy employees to depart Nigeria due to heightened risk of terrorism
CNN — The State Department has ordered non-emergency US embassy employees and their family members in Abuja, Nigeria to leave the country "due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there." The department also issued a "Level 3" travel advisory for the entire country, urging: "Reconsider travel to Nigeria...
West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees
UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. and its Western allies on Thursday dismissed Russia’s claims that banned biological weapons activities are taking place in Ukraine with American support, calling the allegation disinformation and fabrications. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Moscow will pursue a U.N. investigation of its allegations that both...
Many employers will soon have to advertise salary thanks to two new laws
CNN — Next week, job seekers will start to get a much better grasp on what many employers are willing to pay -- and so will a company's existing employees. While there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay up front. But two new laws that will soon take effect may have the biggest impact yet on employers and job seekers across the country.
What causes armies to lose the will to fight? Here's what history tells us -- and what Putin may soon find out
CNN — It was one of the strangest episodes in military history, an event so unusual that it was first treated as a myth. At 8:30 pm on Christmas Eve of 1914 in the dank and muddy battlefields of northern Europe during World War I, a British soldier dispatched a report to headquarters: German soldiers have illuminated their trenches and are singing carols while wishing British soldiers a merry Christmas.
