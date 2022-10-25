CNN — Next week, job seekers will start to get a much better grasp on what many employers are willing to pay -- and so will a company's existing employees. While there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay up front. But two new laws that will soon take effect may have the biggest impact yet on employers and job seekers across the country.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO