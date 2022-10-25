ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

10-year-old boy playing with shotgun kills younger brother, officials say

By Gina Martinez
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

A 10-year-old boy was playing with a shotgun when it discharged, killing his younger brother, authorities in Houston, Texas, said on Monday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference that they responded to an "awful incident" inside a Houston apartment complex, where they found an 8-year-old boy who had been shot in the upper torso. His older brother had been playing with a shotgun in the apartment's only bedroom when it discharged just after 3 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office said in a statement .

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The siblings' 13-year-old brother was also in the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not injured, Gonzalez said. The three brothers were alone at the time of the incident.

The sheriff did not rule out possible charges, but said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

He stressed the importance of responsible gun ownership.

"We've talked in the past about the importance of safe storage, of securing weapons, responsible gun ownership," Gonzalez said. "This appears to be a tragic situation of what could happen when that doesn't occur."

It is not clear who owned the shotgun.

The sheriff also offered his condolences to the family.

"We know they're extremely devastated by what was occurred out here this afternoon," he said during the press conference.

The incident is part of a growing trend of tragic shootings in the U.S involving children.

According to data analyzed by advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety , there have been at least 232 unintentional shootings by children in the U.S., resulting in 102 deaths and 142 injuries, in 2022.

Comments / 33

Punisher?
3d ago

A shotgun is messy, I can't imagine the trauma that those kids would endure for the rest of their lives..Gosh..why this keep happening?

Reply
4
April Willmore
2d ago

maybe the parents both work long hours to support their boys so they don't have to rely on anyone else's help and they made a mistake being n a hurry or something and this was first time gun wasn't put away n is just a horrible accident u think they aren't going thru enough without people judging them without all the details . I'm sure they are devastated I feel sorry for what they are going thru and what ppl will continue to say about them

Reply(1)
3
Lisa Austin
3d ago

so sad I saw an old show of Rescue 911 and I don't know what year it was it was like early 90s I think Anna man and his wife they had two boys and the dad came home and forgot to put away his gun it was in The holster and the youngest boy took it out and the oldest boy was trying to get it away from him to put it back and it went off and shot the boy but the child lived anything can happen mistakes happen but there's always someone that's got to pay for it at the end I pray for the family and I hope they get counseling to deal with this tragic

Reply
2
 

