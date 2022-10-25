ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MVP Smith scores and Thorns beat Current 2-0 for NWSL title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sophia Smith and the Portland Thorns overcame challenges off the field this season with a championship on it. Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Thorns won their third National Women’s Soccer League title Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league’s inaugural season, and again in 2017. The three titles are the most for any team in the league. A recent report that revealed misconduct across the league impacted the Thorns directly, but the players said it brought them together.
