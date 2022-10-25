Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Jersey dead last in tax analysis for sixth straight year
(The Center Square) – For the sixth straight year, New Jersey finished dead last in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. The public policy nonprofit group uses the index to review how each state structures its various tax systems. That includes levies on businesses and individuals as well as taxes on property and sales. Typically, states that do not have income or sales taxes or feature low rates and simple structures across the board fare better in the report.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State adds 10,200 jobs in September; see which cities saw the biggest gains
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana added 10,200 jobs between August and September, and gains in New Orleans accounted for much of the increase. The additional jobs helped the state's unemployment rate once again tie the record low of 3.5%. There were 1.93 million non-farm jobs in September, according to preliminary...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: New York tax climate, as usual, drags in near the rear
(The Center Square) – Thanks to its complex tax policies, New York found itself once again near the bottom of the rankings in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. For the fifth straight year, the Empire State came in next to last in the annual...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Best-performing Maryland stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Maryland last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska revenue forecast could take state cash reserve to $2.3 billion
State revenue projections issued Friday would give the next governor more than $13 billion for state needs and tax cuts, while taking the cash reserve to record-breaking levels. The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board increased the revenue forecast for the two fiscal years ending June 30, 2025, by roughly $1.8...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Best-performing Alabama stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Alabama last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects
(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months. "The issues...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Best-performing Oklahoma stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Oklahoma last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine to wind down rental relief as federal funds dry up
(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Responsibility to neighbors fuels run by two state House candidates
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith have been spending a lot of time knocking on doors across Columbia. That's not unusual for statehouse candidates to do this time of year — unless the seats are already secured. Steinhoff and Smith are running unopposed in the 45th and 46th Missouri...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities, counties in southern Minnesota differ in legal THC response, regulation
Earlier this year, Minnesota legislators surprised observers by adding a provision to a Health and Human Services omnibus bill to legalize the sale and consumption of products containing small amounts of THC, the psychoactive substance contained in marijuana. One of the most consequential items to come out of an otherwise...
KPVI Newschannel 6
McDermott votes early, urges everyone to participate in this year's elections
HAMMOND — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr. can spend Election Day hustling across Indiana for every possible vote since he's already cast his ballot in the 2022 general election. On a warm and sunny autumn Friday, the five-term Hammond mayor visited the Lake County Superior Court building...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights
(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho leaders grapple with whether to allow impact fees for schools
The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city's school district has grown by over 500 students. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children. Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis shows some Tennessee students lost months of learning between 2019 and 2022
(The Center Square) — A new analysis of data from the Nation’s Report Card shows that Tennessee students lost, on average, what equals five months of math learning between 2019 and 2022 while the state’s students lost four months of reading learning. The Education Recovery Scorecard, from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts names ornate box turtle as the Nebraska state reptile
It's been a heady five years for Nebraska's ornate box turtle. First, the petite state native won a 2017 popularity contest against another turtle, a couple of lizards and two snake species. Voters were asked which of the six they wanted as the state reptile. Next, Nebraska lawmakers voted to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Donations to the Nebraska GOP fall sharply after contentious convention
Donations to the Nebraska GOP appear to have nose-dived following the contentious state party convention that saw an almost complete exodus of the party establishment. Since the convention on July 9, the state GOP has collected around $163,000 in contributions, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Federal Election Commission, averaging about $55,000 per month. In the 12 months before the convention, the party gathered more than $1.6 million, averaging over $135,000 per month.
Comments / 0