San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

City's favorite musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda on Friday

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide Good Morning America gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays bass, and Emilio sings and plays drums. Third band member Jerry Fuentes plays guitar and sings as well.
sanantoniomag.com

12 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with four days of fun in La Villita. The celebration starts Thursday with an evening river parade featuring elaborately decorated barges. Friday and Saturday evening there’s a music festival with performances by Bobby Pulido, La Santa Cecilia and others. Throughout the weekend, there’s also free family fun during the afternoon, including face painting, a calavera exhibition, a grand community altar and more. Thursday-Sunday, various times.
San Antonio Current

Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year

Organizations across San Antonio are celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, offering residents and visitors a chance to pay tribute and remember loved ones lost over the years. Here's a sample of the special events taking place throughout the city leading up to Día de los Muertos, which is celebrated November 1-2.
KSAT 12

Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November. This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:. The Lakeside light show. A 124-Foot Light...
