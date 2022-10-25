Read full article on original website
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
America Ferrera, Rosie Castro join quince ambassadors to get out S.A. vote
These young Latinas want to help you 'Quince to the Polls.'
San Antonio bakers explain pan de muerto's importance during Day of the Dead
It's a common item on altars made for the deceased.
tpr.org
City's favorite musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda on Friday
San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide Good Morning America gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays bass, and Emilio sings and plays drums. Third band member Jerry Fuentes plays guitar and sings as well.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
sanantoniomag.com
12 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with four days of fun in La Villita. The celebration starts Thursday with an evening river parade featuring elaborately decorated barges. Friday and Saturday evening there’s a music festival with performances by Bobby Pulido, La Santa Cecilia and others. Throughout the weekend, there’s also free family fun during the afternoon, including face painting, a calavera exhibition, a grand community altar and more. Thursday-Sunday, various times.
KSAT 12
Immersive Dia de los Muertos museum hidden above Fiesta Store near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people visit the Fiesta Store near North Star Mall every year, but many are unaware that hidden on the top floor is an immersive experience that details the history of Dia de los Muertos. The Day of the Dead Museum features thousands of pieces...
KTSA
Heavy traffic expected Saturday during Elton John concert, other events in downtown San Antonio
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - APRIL 09: Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rupp Arena on April 09, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of San Antonio officials are predicting major disruptions in traffic Saturday as...
These San Antonio businesses are holding family-friendly Halloween events
The gatherings range from costume contests and scary vendor markets to a hay ride.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Trick or Treat 2022 – 10 Best Kids Halloween Events and Activities near you!
It is that time of the year! Halloween is right around the corner and if you are googling – “Trick or treating near me” or “Best Trick or Treating in San Antonio” you are not alone! There are quite a few options in San Antonio depending on where you live.
San Antonio Current
Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year
Organizations across San Antonio are celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, offering residents and visitors a chance to pay tribute and remember loved ones lost over the years. Here's a sample of the special events taking place throughout the city leading up to Día de los Muertos, which is celebrated November 1-2.
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's closed for remodeling ahead of first anniversary
The eatery closed so the owners can give it a facelift, make technology upgrades and extend its menu.
San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse to debut mobile kitchen at El Camino food truck park this winter
2M Smokehouse and El Camino officials anticipate a late November or early December launch for the truck.
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
KSAT 12
Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas
SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine sets Nov. 1 opening date for new Boerne store
The Hill Country shop is the Alamo City-based business' sixth location.
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November. This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:. The Lakeside light show. A 124-Foot Light...
