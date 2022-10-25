(The Center Square) – Ohio voters carry less weight than voters around the country, according to a new WalletHub report released earlier this week. The report calculated the number of elected officials in the federal government per the adult population in each state for the most recent election years. For example, the report ranks California’s votes weak based on the number of people each of its senators must represent, while Wyoming’s votes are strong based on the same reasoning.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO