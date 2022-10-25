Read full article on original website
Republicans pump more money into New Hampshire Senate race
(The Center Square) – With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, national Republicans are pumping new money into New Hampshire to back far-right Republican Don Bolduc’s bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has announced that it plans to spend...
Polls show Kennedy coasting to another term in Louisiana U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is a slam dunk for reelection, significantly outpacing all competitors in both fundraising and public support. While Kennedy’s Democratic challengers are predicting a runoff following the Nov. 8 primary, an October poll and Kennedy’s massive fundraising advantage ultimately make a Democratic Louisiana senator a highly unlikely prospect.
Election 2022: Setting challenging Sokola in 8th district Senate race
Democrat David Sokola is seeking his 11th term representing District 8 in the Delaware Senate, but first he must survive a challenge from Republican newcomer Victor Setting II. District 8 covers nearly the entire City of Newark as well North Star and parts of Pike Creek. Setting, 31, grew up...
Biden mocked for claiming there are ’54 states’: ‘This guy is completely senile’
Conservatives on Twitter ripped President Joe Biden for stating that there are "54 states" during a Friday night address to fellow Democrats in Pennsylvania.
Election 2022: Ohio voters carry little power, report says
(The Center Square) – Ohio voters carry less weight than voters around the country, according to a new WalletHub report released earlier this week. The report calculated the number of elected officials in the federal government per the adult population in each state for the most recent election years. For example, the report ranks California’s votes weak based on the number of people each of its senators must represent, while Wyoming’s votes are strong based on the same reasoning.
Incumbent faces challenge in legislative District 22 race
State Sen. Mike Moser is seeking reelection while newcomer Roy Zach is looking to unseat the first-term District 22 senator. Moser is a longtime Columbus resident, former Columbus mayor and the owner of Columbus Music Co. Moser said he believes his track record as a state senator speaks for itself.
Obama's joke about Herschel Walker draws laughter
Former President Obama campaigned for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Obama criticized Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker for his lack of experience.
