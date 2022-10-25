At least 59 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a crush when a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul, officials say.At least 60 were being treated for injuries and the death toll could grow, emergency authorities said. Many people had suffered a cardiac arrest.One official said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a crowd began surging forward in an alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in the Itaewon district, popular for its nightlife.He said dozens of people were treated for...

