‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ lands a release date
It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Taylor Sheridan’s universe is growing again as Jefferson White shares a glimpse into Yellowstone’s past
Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another exciting news day in the Dutton realm. With the Nov. 13 season 5 premiere drawing closer with each passing day, we’re about to dive into a new realm of territory on the ranch. Taylor Sheridan will also bless us with more of the family backstory, which is news fans were already aware of. However, breaking news had us packing our bags ready to head to the ranch today.
The Duttons are on fire in the latest ’Yellowstone’ season 5 teaser
The season five premiere for Yellowstone debuts on Nov. 13, and we’re less than three weeks away from seeing the next chapter of the Dutton family story. It’s not surprising that the chapter is full of drama, fighting, and a next-level power struggle. With John Dutton stepping into office as Governor of Montana, the fight is on — but it’s not just John who has essential cards to play.
Here’s When ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Is Expected To Arrive
According to HBO Max's chief content officer.
