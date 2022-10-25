It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.

