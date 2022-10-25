ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southbeachtopchefs.com

Tablé in the Miami Design District, Antonio Bachour’s Most Ambitious Restaurant Yet

Tablé, the new restaurant from pastry impresario turned restaurateur Antonio Bachour will open in the heart of the Miami Design District this fall. The highly anticipated restaurant is the most ambitious venture to date for the internationally-renowned chef, with close to 5500 square feet of indoor/outdoor dining. The beating heart of Tablé is the elegant restaurant evocative of a Parisian brasserie but with Miami and Lebanese influences, serving lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. There is also a café for breakfast, coffee, and pastries, grab and go and a market where customers can purchase items ranging from freshly baked bread to Jamon Serrano.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Waldorf Astoria Miami to change Magic City's skyline in a big way

MIAMI - Five years from now, Waldorf Astoria Miami will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan.   Over 1,000 feet, at 100 stories, the new tower will not only stand out, but change the Miami skyline in a big way. The project had its groundbreaking Thursday morning at the corner of NE 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard and it's expected to be completed by 2027.  "These mountains that we are doing today, they're our mountains," Charles Sieger said. He's one half of Sieger Suarez Architects, the firm that designed the new building. He told CBS they have been...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Cocktail Bars in Miami

There have been times when Miami was better known for its crime scene than its cocktail scene, but oh how things have changed. Thanks to several talented Magic City bartenders and the growth of cocktail culture, the Magic City has made a name for itself with a growing mixology game offering plenty of places to whet your whistle.
MIAMI, FL
Architectural Digest

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
fashionweekdaily.com

Mario Carbone Brings Japanese Bocce Club To The Boca Raton

Mario Carbone has done it again! Last week, one of the food world’s biggest names opened his latest project, Japanese Bocce Club, at famed The Boca Raton resort in Florida. His latest concept combines traditional Japanese cuisine with a playful spirit and the menu features sushi, a curated selection of crispy rice, BBQ spareribs, and a comprehensive selection of sake. Chef de Cuisine, Takao Soejima, formerly head sushi chef of Morimoto, will be overseeing the menu.
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida

Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles

The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

4 Magical Ice Skating Rinks In Miami For A Perfect Winter Outing

It feels like it’s summer all year long in Miami, which makes high temperatures the perfect excuse to indulge in wintery activities like ice skating. And while most skating rinks are open all year long, this quintessential winter activity is perfect for getting into the holiday mood and feeling extra festive! So get your skates on ASAP and check these out:
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic Miami City Cemetery, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
marketplace.org

How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
MIAMI, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Bans Race-Based Hair Discrimination

The Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit discriminatory practices in housing, employment, public services, funding or use of city facilities based on the texture or style of a person’s hair. The new ordinance applies in cases where hair is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin, such as Black communities.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Grovetoberfest Returns to Coconut Grove With More Than 100 Beers

Grovetoberfest is commemorating a dozen years in existence and there will be dozens upon dozens of breweries present to help folks celebrate. After stints at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood and Miami Marine Stadium in recent years, the beer festival returns to its Coconut Grove roots for the 2022 installment. It’s happening on Saturday, November 5 at Regatta Park.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

The Best Cuban Bakeries In Hialeah

In Hialeah, mornings are filled with neighborhood roosters crowing, a cafecito on the stove, and a little white box stuffed con algo rico. Cuban bakeries are the heart and soul of Hialeah, keeping its people fueled with irresponsible amounts of caffeine and the occasional pastelito. It feels like there's a bakery on every corner of this neighborhood. So we narrowed it down to some of our favorites in case you ever want a proper pastelito de guayaba or a fresh loaf of Cuban bread to bribe that rooster next door to shut up.
HIALEAH, FL
Parkland Talk

12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream

Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
PARKLAND, FL

