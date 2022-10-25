Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com
Tablé in the Miami Design District, Antonio Bachour’s Most Ambitious Restaurant Yet
Tablé, the new restaurant from pastry impresario turned restaurateur Antonio Bachour will open in the heart of the Miami Design District this fall. The highly anticipated restaurant is the most ambitious venture to date for the internationally-renowned chef, with close to 5500 square feet of indoor/outdoor dining. The beating heart of Tablé is the elegant restaurant evocative of a Parisian brasserie but with Miami and Lebanese influences, serving lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. There is also a café for breakfast, coffee, and pastries, grab and go and a market where customers can purchase items ranging from freshly baked bread to Jamon Serrano.
Boutique Gelato Brand Anita Gelato to Open Aventura Location
Anita Gelato will start serving its world-famous gelato on Biscayne Blvd next April
Waldorf Astoria Miami to change Magic City's skyline in a big way
MIAMI - Five years from now, Waldorf Astoria Miami will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan. Over 1,000 feet, at 100 stories, the new tower will not only stand out, but change the Miami skyline in a big way. The project had its groundbreaking Thursday morning at the corner of NE 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard and it's expected to be completed by 2027. "These mountains that we are doing today, they're our mountains," Charles Sieger said. He's one half of Sieger Suarez Architects, the firm that designed the new building. He told CBS they have been...
Miami Design District venue sues embattled entertainer Kanye West over unpaid $146K bill
MIAMI -- A venue in the Miami Design District has filed a civil lawsuit against embattled entertainer Kanye West over an unpaid bill for nearly $146,000 that stemmed from a venue space that was rented and customized at the rapper's request but never used, according to the court document. Surface...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Cocktail Bars in Miami
There have been times when Miami was better known for its crime scene than its cocktail scene, but oh how things have changed. Thanks to several talented Magic City bartenders and the growth of cocktail culture, the Magic City has made a name for itself with a growing mixology game offering plenty of places to whet your whistle.
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
fashionweekdaily.com
Mario Carbone Brings Japanese Bocce Club To The Boca Raton
Mario Carbone has done it again! Last week, one of the food world’s biggest names opened his latest project, Japanese Bocce Club, at famed The Boca Raton resort in Florida. His latest concept combines traditional Japanese cuisine with a playful spirit and the menu features sushi, a curated selection of crispy rice, BBQ spareribs, and a comprehensive selection of sake. Chef de Cuisine, Takao Soejima, formerly head sushi chef of Morimoto, will be overseeing the menu.
cohaitungchi.com
Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida
Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
Major Food Group Opens Contessa Miami
Contessa is another concept brought to Miami by the team behind Carbone and Sadelles
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
secretmiami.com
4 Magical Ice Skating Rinks In Miami For A Perfect Winter Outing
It feels like it’s summer all year long in Miami, which makes high temperatures the perfect excuse to indulge in wintery activities like ice skating. And while most skating rinks are open all year long, this quintessential winter activity is perfect for getting into the holiday mood and feeling extra festive! So get your skates on ASAP and check these out:
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic Miami City Cemetery, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time ever
It's official: one of Fort Lauderdale's favorite longtime restaurants has finally added brunch. The recently re-opened and re-imagined Canyon, one of the county's most beloved restaurants for over 25 years, will launch its all-new brunch for the first time ever next month.
Michelin-Starred Chef David Myers to Open Mediterranean Concept at Hotel AKA Brickell
“ma/re” promises to “bring the Epicurean lifestyle of the Mediterranean to Miami’s Brickell neighborhood”
marketplace.org
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach Bans Race-Based Hair Discrimination
The Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit discriminatory practices in housing, employment, public services, funding or use of city facilities based on the texture or style of a person’s hair. The new ordinance applies in cases where hair is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin, such as Black communities.
Salt and Straw Location to Open on Lincoln Road in Spring 2023
The brand will also celebrate with a preview pop-up on Halloween
Miami New Times
Grovetoberfest Returns to Coconut Grove With More Than 100 Beers
Grovetoberfest is commemorating a dozen years in existence and there will be dozens upon dozens of breweries present to help folks celebrate. After stints at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood and Miami Marine Stadium in recent years, the beer festival returns to its Coconut Grove roots for the 2022 installment. It’s happening on Saturday, November 5 at Regatta Park.
The Best Cuban Bakeries In Hialeah
In Hialeah, mornings are filled with neighborhood roosters crowing, a cafecito on the stove, and a little white box stuffed con algo rico. Cuban bakeries are the heart and soul of Hialeah, keeping its people fueled with irresponsible amounts of caffeine and the occasional pastelito. It feels like there's a bakery on every corner of this neighborhood. So we narrowed it down to some of our favorites in case you ever want a proper pastelito de guayaba or a fresh loaf of Cuban bread to bribe that rooster next door to shut up.
12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream
Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
