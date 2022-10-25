ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Deptford & Philadelphia Men Admit Drug Trafficking in Camden Federal Court

A Philadelphia man today admitted trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, and a New Jersey man admitted to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on October 28, 2022. Kevin Salmon, 25, of Philadelphia, and John Munson,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Eluding & Distribution of Cocaine

After being extradited to New Jersey from Pennsylvania, Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, PA, entered a guilty plea on October 26, 2022 to second-degree Eluding in exchange for a six-year state prison sentence where he must serve three years before being eligible for parole after he fled during a routine motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton on January 20, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTNH

South Carolina man pleads guilty to illegally selling gun in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty Friday to making straw purchases to then illegally sell guns in Connecticut, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Officials learned in spring 2021 that 42-year-old Marquis Jerome Pollard was using straw purchasers […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company

A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
CUMMING, GA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman

Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental. Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.
VINELAND, NJ
WTNH

The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Authorities release bodycam video of officer shooting dog in Keyport

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released police officer body camera video showing the moments when an officer shot a pit bull that was loose in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday evening on Pine Street in Keyport. The dog, which is named Blaze, survived the shooting, but the owners say that the officer did not need to shoot the dog.
KEYPORT, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

