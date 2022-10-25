Read full article on original website
Deptford & Philadelphia Men Admit Drug Trafficking in Camden Federal Court
A Philadelphia man today admitted trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, and a New Jersey man admitted to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on October 28, 2022. Kevin Salmon, 25, of Philadelphia, and John Munson,...
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield woman says check stolen from mailbox found in car in New Jersey
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may want to think twice before paying your bills by mail. Western Mass News is getting answers after a Springfield woman told us a check of hers was stolen out of a post office mailbox. Gail Noe recently used a U.S. Postal Service mailbox to...
South Jersey Man Attempted To Hire Inmate To Kill Lead Investigator In His Murder Case: Report
A South Jersey man tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his murder case, NJ Advance Media reported. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, also wanted to kill another random woman to cast doubt on charges that he murdered a co-worker, the outlet said, citing court documents.
southjerseyobserver.com
Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Eluding & Distribution of Cocaine
After being extradited to New Jersey from Pennsylvania, Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, PA, entered a guilty plea on October 26, 2022 to second-degree Eluding in exchange for a six-year state prison sentence where he must serve three years before being eligible for parole after he fled during a routine motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton on January 20, 2018.
Atlantic City man pleads guilty in shooting that wounded teen girl
Tyron Outlaw with attorney Ed Weinstock/BreakingAC. An Atlantic City man admitted Thursday that he wounded a 16-year-old girl in a shooting last year. Tyron Outlaw said he did not know the girl, but gave no reason for shooting the stranger.
South Carolina man pleads guilty to illegally selling gun in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty Friday to making straw purchases to then illegally sell guns in Connecticut, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Officials learned in spring 2021 that 42-year-old Marquis Jerome Pollard was using straw purchasers […]
Multi-agency crackdown leads to arrest of 42 people, confiscation of drugs and guns
New Jersey’s streets are a little safer thanks to a major crime crackdown that confiscated guns and drugs.
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
Camden, NJ, Man Gets 10 Years For Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
A man from Camden has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Federal authorities say 37-year-old Desmund M. Walker previously pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced on Friday in Camden federal court. On May 16, 2020, patrol officers from the Camden County...
‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company
A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Sentenced on 3 Separate Indictments
A man from Wildwood Crest will be spending the next few years behind bars in connection to three separate incidents that occurred over the past three years. On Thursday, 20-year-old Christopher DiAntonio was sentenced to five years in state prison. He must serve three and one-half years before becoming eligible for parole.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested On Jersey Shore: Police
A pair of men from Minnesota were arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts, authorities said. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 10:55 p.m., multiple police units were dispatched to Dugan Lane for a reported suspicious vehicle and theft in progress, Toms River police said. The caller said that the...
Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman
Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental. Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
Police warn thieves hacking bank accounts at ATMs in New Jersey
At least 30 victims have come forward already and authorities believe there could be more out there.
News 12
Authorities release bodycam video of officer shooting dog in Keyport
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released police officer body camera video showing the moments when an officer shot a pit bull that was loose in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday evening on Pine Street in Keyport. The dog, which is named Blaze, survived the shooting, but the owners say that the officer did not need to shoot the dog.
