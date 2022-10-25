Couldn’t get tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls on their tour? Don’t worry, the band has you covered. The hitmaking band has teamed up with QVC+ and HSN+ for The Total Experience: Goo Goo Dolls — Chaos In Bloom, which you can watch right now for free. It features exclusive interviews with the group and live concert footage of a recent show in Toledo, OH. The five-song performance includes “Name,” “Better Days” and “Iris,” plus two songs from the band’s latest album, Chaos In Bloom: “Yeah I Like You” and “Going Crazy.”

17 HOURS AGO