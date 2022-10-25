Read full article on original website
Goo Goo Dolls team with QVC+ and HSN+ for free streaming concert special
Couldn’t get tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls on their tour? Don’t worry, the band has you covered. The hitmaking band has teamed up with QVC+ and HSN+ for The Total Experience: Goo Goo Dolls — Chaos In Bloom, which you can watch right now for free. It features exclusive interviews with the group and live concert footage of a recent show in Toledo, OH. The five-song performance includes “Name,” “Better Days” and “Iris,” plus two songs from the band’s latest album, Chaos In Bloom: “Yeah I Like You” and “Going Crazy.”
Adele wants to get an English lit degree after Las Vegas residency
Adele has big plans when she’s done with her Las Vegas residency, but they have nothing to do with music. The U.K. paper The Independent reports that on Tuesday during her fan Q&A, Happy Hour with Adele, the superstar revealed plans to further her education. “After Vegas I want to get a degree in English literature,” she told fans. “If I hadn’t made it singing, I think I would be an English lit teacher.”
Music notes: ‘Titanic,’ Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Elton John
It’s been 25 years since Titanic sailed into theaters, and to celebrate, its soundtrack is being reissued as a limited edition vinyl pressing. The Music Universe reports the LP sets will come with an eight-page booklet and print replica of the newspaper that announced the Titanic’s sinking. These vinyl records are super limited edition, so don’t wait to get your hands on a copy.
Adele releases new “I Drink Wine” music video
Adele has released her highly-anticipated “I Drink Wine” music video. The award-winning singer premiered the video for the song off her album 30 on Wednesday. The album was released in November 2021 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. In an Instagram post ahead of the “I...
Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max and more to perform at MTV EMA Awards
The MTV EMA Awards are fast approaching, and artists like Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi have been tapped as this year’s performers. This year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, kicks off on Sunday, November 13. Ava has been nominated for Best Collaboration...
Music notes: Pink, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart, Maroon 5 and Carly Rae Jepsen
Pink‘s new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” arrives next Friday, so she’s rolled out a hilarious new promo encouraging fans to call 1-888-262-PINK. Callers are given three options: a chance to win a sample of her exclusive and super spicy “Vicious B****es Chips’es”; learn her tip of the day; hear a new clip of her song. By the way, her Thursday tip was, “If you find a toilet in your dream, don’t use it!”
Blake Shelton saves country duo on ‘The Voice’ after technical issues give their performance a hit
Turns out, Blake Shelton’s just a big ol’ softie. On this week’s Battle Rounds episode of The Voice, husband-and-wife duo The Dryes faced off against another Team Blake contestant, Bryce Leatherwood. Their performance of Brooks & Dunn’s “Red Dirt Road” hit a snag thanks to technical difficulties, but the duo rallied, and by the end, all four coaches were impressed by The Dryes’ ability to keep calm during a tough situation.
Music notes: Elton John, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Pentatonix
Elton John paid his respects to the late Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday. Sir Elton shared a recent photo of him posing with Lewis and tweeted, “Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories.” Lewis was 87.
Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Black Crowes among artists on 2023 Innings Festival lineup
Green Day, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Black Crowes are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona. Green Day will headline the first day of the festival, while Vedder has been tapped to...
